Gardening expert shares simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'A huge difference'

"I need to try this."

"I need to try this."

Say goodbye to pests on your brassicas by planting sage nearby.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Chrishell (@chrishell_b) shared a video about the benefits of companion planting. The hack is a great way to deter pests from your garden without relying on chemical pesticides.

Anyone who has attempted to grow brassicas, such as kale, broccoli, or cabbage, knows that these leafy greens are often plagued by pests intent on nibbling them to shreds.

Chrishell shared that the secret to her healthy garden was companion planting, saying that it made "a huge difference." In particular, growing sage plants alongside leafy greens is the nifty trick she uses to keep her crops thriving.

One kale plant that hadn't been planted near sage was infested with cabbage worms, which eat through crops and cause severe damage. However, these pesky insects were nowhere to be found near the kale plant she grew beside a sage bush.

According to Wilson's Garden Center, sage repels "snails, cabbage moths, beetles, black flea beetles, and carrot flies," all of which might take a bite out of your brassicas.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

How it's helping

Growing fruits and veggies at home is a great way to save money on your groceries, but there's nothing more devastating than finding out that pests feasted on your lovingly nurtured produce.

Often, the pesticides and insecticides recommended for home gardeners are filled with toxic chemicals that can contaminate your food.

Companion planting is a cheap, all-natural way to keep insects away from your crops, and it comes with the added bonus of introducing another herb to your garden.

According to the Soil Association, other plants that help deter pests from your leafy greens include geraniums, dill, alliums, and rosemary.

Companion planting can help your harvest of delicious, home-grown produce flourish without a pricey store-bought insecticide.

What everyone's saying

"So THIS is what companion planting looks like?" Chrishell remarked playfully.

The gardening expert described the hack as a "good example of how important companion planting is when it comes to pests."

"I need to try this," one user commented. "I love kale!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.