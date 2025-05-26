Gardener transforms leftover plastic pots into genius yard solution: 'Such a great idea'

"It's a great way to put that stash of nursery pots in your shed to use!"

This mulching hack can save you a bunch of time, making the process much quicker and tidier.

If you've ever found yourself mulching around plants, being extra careful not to get soil across leaves or blossoms, a video posted on the Garden Gate Magazine (@GardenGateMagazine) YouTube channel could be your new favourite gardening hack.

The scoop

Mulching plants involves covering the surrounding soil with a layer of material, often compost, wood chippings, manure, or straw. This helps the soil retain moisture, reduces the need to water your plants, provides nutrients, and prevents weeds, according to the Royal Horticultural Society.

It is often best to mulch your plants in spring, but that can cause a problem because plants have started to sprout at this time, and you don't want to suffocate or crush your shoots.

The video shares a handy trick on how to prevent this using empty plant pots, saying, "It's a great way to put that stash of nursery pots in your shed to use!"

Simply take your plant pots and use them to cover your plants before scattering the mulch around them. The pots help protect the delicate leaves and speed up the process considerably, as you don't have to be so careful to protect your crops.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The plants can then be uncovered and left to grow happily, free from any debris but surrounded by mulch.

How it's helping

Mulching could lead to more delicious and nutritious crops if you are growing your own fruit and vegetables. This hack can reduce the time you need to spend working on the garden, freeing up some more time for you to just enjoy the fresh air and take a much-needed break.

Gardening not only offers a healthy bounty of fruit and veggies but also provides a whole host of positive impacts on physical and mental health, such as reducing stress and anxiety.

Likewise, growing your own food reduces the carbon pollution created by having produce shipped from other cities or countries and can save you money in the long run. Being able to harvest only what you need further helps reduce food waste.

What everyone's saying

YouTube users seem to be very impressed with the hack, with one commenter saying, "Such a great idea."

Another echoes the sentiment by adding, "I'd like to see that area after it's all grown up. Looks lovely."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.