Homeowner bewildered after storm reveals unusual sight in backyard: 'Can anyone shed some light on what is going on here?'

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask about the unusual-looking root structure that was exposed after their 10-year-old maple tree was toppled unexpectedly in a storm.

"Can anyone shed some light on what is going on here?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tree appeared not to have roots in the photos.

Redditors chimed in and seemed to come to a consensus that the homeowner had piled too much mulch around the base of the tree, otherwise known as a "mulch volcano." They also let the original poster know that the Norway maple tree was not native to her Central Illinois location.

Native trees and plants are acclimated to the soil conditions and climate where they originated, so they require less care and fewer resources. By rewilding your yard and planting a natural lawn, everything in your garden can thrive.

The OP was trying to help the tree by placing mulch around it, but the practice is actually harmful. Too much mulch can block oxygen and sunlight, and it keeps too much moisture against the tree bark, which can cause it to rot, likely what the OP experienced with their maple tree. The rot destroyed the root structure, causing the tree to topple in the storm.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

If too much mulch is piled around the base of a tree, the roots can grow into the mulch. From there, the roots may wrap around the trunk and cut off the tree's ability to absorb nutrients.

Commenters on the Reddit post encouraged the OP to replant a native species and discouraged them from placing mulch around it.

"It was rotted by the mulch," one Redditor explained. "Needed the root flare exposed and the mulch moved away from the base."

"Volcano mulching doesn't even look good," said another. "Lots of poorly planted trees just struggle their entire lives."

"Parallel to the ground is a bad sign," one Redditor joked.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.