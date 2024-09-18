Homeowner questions strange observation beneath tree in yard: 'What is happening?'

"Just moved into a new home and noticed the grass appears to be dying in a perfect circle under this one tree."

Nature is full of mysteries. From slime mold to caterpillar infestations, wild things can happen in your very own backyard. One homeowner found something strange happening to the grass in their yard and hoped the internet could help them determine its cause.

Sharing a photo with the arborist community on Reddit, one user was able to learn more about an issue they faced in their new yard. The post shows a large green tree on a fenced-in lawn surrounded by a large circle of damaged grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP asked, "What is happening to the ground under this tree? Just moved into a new home and noticed the grass appears to be dying in a perfect circle under this one tree."

A well-maintained lawn is a priority for many people, especially in the United States. According to the National Wildlife Federation, lawns cover 40 million acres in the U.S., and "These perfectly manicured landscapes, while picturesque, now consume around 9 billion gallons of water daily, introduce a myriad of toxins into our ecosystems, and offer scant refuge for the local wildlife that once thrived in these spaces."

While this poster likely wants to ensure that their yard is not dealing with blight, they may be better served by removing a portion of their lawn entirely.

Especially under a large tree, shade-loving native plants could be a good choice. Native flora is typically less susceptible to stressors due to evolving with the local environment. Choosing native plants can save most homeowners money on water bills, fertilizers, and pesticides.

The tree experts and hobbyists on Reddit had lots of thoughts as to what may be happening with this tree and the surrounding lawn.

"Tree is taking in all the water leaving the grass high and dry," one person suggested.

"I did notice the size of the area matches the outermost area of the tree canopy. Just don't notice the same issue with any other trees in the yard or in the surrounding yards. Seems isolated," the OP responded.

"I'm thinking this is more interesting than competition, due to the hard edge. … I suppose it could be from a near-vertical downpour that ran down the trunk and over the outer leaf tips but this is really cool," someone else thought.

Another commenter shared a different idea: "The circle looks too perfect to me, exactly like a dog was tied to the tree. I bet the really dry spot is where my imagined dog liked to lie down."

No matter what the issue ends up being, this post sparked a fascinating conversation about all the variables that can affect plant health.

