Homeowner troubled by neighbor's demands after listening to property obligations: 'Have them trespassed'

You'd be hard-pressed to find anybody who actually enjoys getting into arguments with their neighbors, especially when it comes to property line disputes. Despite their mental and physical health benefits, trees can sometimes be at the center of these undesirable verbal altercations.

One homeowner found out the hard way that some people take their property lines more seriously than others. Posting to r/treelaw, a frustrated Redditor detailed a situation involving their maple tree and a possibly invasive neighbor.

Like most trees, maples can support nearby wildlife and provide a suitable habitat for many small animals. Maple trees can also help offset greenhouse gas pollution by absorbing carbon and releasing it slowly over time.

In the post, the Redditor explained that one of their neighbors had taken exception to a maple tree in their backyard. While no pictures or a detailed summary of the tree dispute were provided in the post, the perturbed homeowner was adamant that they were on the right side of the situation.

"Can we all agree: just ask first?" the original poster wrote.

In states such as California, it is legal for a neighbor to trim a tree if a branch or limb has spread to their property. However, the trimming must be within reason and not cross over the property line. For any property dispute involving a tree, it's best to consult your local and state guidelines before proceeding.

In the comment section, an overwhelming majority of users came to the defense of the original poster. However, the users also noted there were missing details that could better explain the circumstances.

"Yeah.. It's called court. Have them trespassed," one Redditor wrote. But they also noted the flip side: "If they're not trespassing and just trimming limbs on their side of the property line, those are their limbs to trim."

A second commenter also claimed that the neighbor would be well within their rights to trim a branch if they felt it was encroaching on their yard. "To be clear they can cut the limbs that overhang your property," the user stated.

