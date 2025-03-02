Gardener's question about dying tree sparks debate over the cause: 'To die this quickly would suggest ...'

A concerned homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after noticing their maple tree start to die.

A concerned homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after noticing their maple tree start to die.

According to the OP, all the leaves suddenly died as well as a few of the tree's limbs. The OP had also noticed some damage to the trunk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the OP suspected the tree's death might have been a result of spraying a mixture of neem oil and fungicide, Redditors in the r/arborists forum had other theories.

"Planted too deep plus a mulch volcano = root rot," responded one user.

"To die this quickly would suggest water was unable to travel up the trunk through the xylem," posted another Redditor.

A "mulch volcano" is a type of landscaping design that piles mulch high around the bottom of plants. However, it can actually do more harm than good and can be especially destructive to trees.

Since the too-big pile can retain moisture, root rot is just one of the problems that a mulch volcano can cause. Over time, it can eventually lead to fungal diseases and insect infestations, which can kill your tree.

As a result, using mulch in this way ends up being a waste of money for homeowners and prevents healthy tree growth.

Instead of piling mulch around your trees, opt for a native-plant lawn. You'll not only save money and time on yard maintenance, but you'll also promote the health of the entire local ecosystem. Each year, you can expect to save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides.

What's more, native plants attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which protect our food supply.

While using mulch sparingly throughout your yard as an organic fertilizer helps soil health, piling it too high against your trees and plants can be damaging. Redditors continued to discuss the pitfalls of mulch volcanoes.

"Lack of water," wrote one user. "Most likely the mulch volcano blocking flow of water to the roots."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



