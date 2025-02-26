  • Home Home

Cleaning expert shares simplest tip for a revitalized home: 'Instantly freshens up your space'

"It banishes [odors], improves air quality, and instantly freshens up your space."

by Lettecha Johnson
"It banishes [odors], improves air quality, and instantly freshens up your space."

Photo Credit: iStock

An Instagram post from Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) displays a simple cleaning method — just open a window.

The scoop

In the very short video, Lynsey shows the "simplest cleaning tip ever to keep your home feeling fresh," using a free resource that's all around — air. Give your home some air circulation by opening a window. If you have a backyard, crack your back door open for extra breeze.

This hack provides insight into how people can use green options and prevent forever chemical exposure while refreshing their homes. "Fresh air works wonders—it banishes [odors], improves air quality, and instantly freshens up your space. It's a quick, free, and natural way to make your home feel revitalized," Lynsey wrote. 

How it's helping

One commenter noted, "I recently went down a rabbit hole about the quality of indoor air quality. We spent so much time indoors yet the air quality is significantly less than outside."

According to Lung.org, simply opening doors and windows for 15 minutes daily aids in home ventilation and can help you breathe easily inside your home. Reducing your use of commercial cleaning products also helps. Per the EPA, store-bought cleaning supplies are among the products that directly release volatile organic compounds and other chemicals into your air.

As Lynsey opens the window, the video shows a vase of flowers and a cut lemon — two items you can further enlist in the war on bad air while green cleaning. Lemon is commonly used to get more creative with natural cleaning products. When you combine lemons with vinegar and water, it forms a natural antibacterial (vinegar kills E. coli, per a PubMed study) product that smells good and cuts through grease. Enjoy lemon-scented, disinfected floors with a combination of boiling water, lemon, vinegar, and cinnamon.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The right flowers go beyond adding a touch of beauty by neutralizing odors. The peace lily, lavender, chrysanthemum, and certain varieties of roses are known for their pleasing scents.

Reducing reliance on store-bought cleaning products also reduces plastic waste. Per Our World in Data, the world annually produces over 450 million tonnes of plastic, of which nearly 2 million tonnes (over 2.2 million tons) enter the ocean. Unfortunately, the United States alone generates 40 million tons per year, while 80% goes to sit in landfills, per Statista. Out in the environment, such plastic releases carbon pollution and poses a choking risk to wildlife, so every bit every household cuts back on can help the planet.

What everyone's saying

Fresh air isn't just for warmer days. As one commenter wrote, "Even in winter, I open windows for an hour or so during the day to let the air flow. Not every day, but when I can."

Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

Yes — often 😬

Yes — but only sometimes 😕

Only when it's bad outside 😮‍💨

No — I never do 😌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Someone else grew up using this method, as they said, "My grandma would open [windows], take out trash, sweep out front."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x