Cleaning expert shares simplest tip for a revitalized home: 'Instantly freshens up your space'

An Instagram post from Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) displays a simple cleaning method — just open a window.

The scoop

In the very short video, Lynsey shows the "simplest cleaning tip ever to keep your home feeling fresh," using a free resource that's all around — air. Give your home some air circulation by opening a window. If you have a backyard, crack your back door open for extra breeze.

This hack provides insight into how people can use green options and prevent forever chemical exposure while refreshing their homes. "Fresh air works wonders—it banishes [odors], improves air quality, and instantly freshens up your space. It's a quick, free, and natural way to make your home feel revitalized," Lynsey wrote.

How it's helping

One commenter noted, "I recently went down a rabbit hole about the quality of indoor air quality. We spent so much time indoors yet the air quality is significantly less than outside."

According to Lung.org, simply opening doors and windows for 15 minutes daily aids in home ventilation and can help you breathe easily inside your home. Reducing your use of commercial cleaning products also helps. Per the EPA, store-bought cleaning supplies are among the products that directly release volatile organic compounds and other chemicals into your air.

As Lynsey opens the window, the video shows a vase of flowers and a cut lemon — two items you can further enlist in the war on bad air while green cleaning. Lemon is commonly used to get more creative with natural cleaning products. When you combine lemons with vinegar and water, it forms a natural antibacterial (vinegar kills E. coli, per a PubMed study) product that smells good and cuts through grease. Enjoy lemon-scented, disinfected floors with a combination of boiling water, lemon, vinegar, and cinnamon.

The right flowers go beyond adding a touch of beauty by neutralizing odors. The peace lily, lavender, chrysanthemum, and certain varieties of roses are known for their pleasing scents.

Reducing reliance on store-bought cleaning products also reduces plastic waste. Per Our World in Data, the world annually produces over 450 million tonnes of plastic, of which nearly 2 million tonnes (over 2.2 million tons) enter the ocean. Unfortunately, the United States alone generates 40 million tons per year, while 80% goes to sit in landfills, per Statista. Out in the environment, such plastic releases carbon pollution and poses a choking risk to wildlife, so every bit every household cuts back on can help the planet.

What everyone's saying

Fresh air isn't just for warmer days. As one commenter wrote, "Even in winter, I open windows for an hour or so during the day to let the air flow. Not every day, but when I can."

Someone else grew up using this method, as they said, "My grandma would open [windows], take out trash, sweep out front."

