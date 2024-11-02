Attorney general files suit against major construction company over allegedly dangerous actions: 'Threatened ... residents' health and safety'

The city's Department of Energy and Environment says it has received multiple complaints about the pollution from this site and has conducted numerous investigations over the past decade.

In Washington, D.C., a large construction company is being sued for allegedly not cleaning up its act regarding the dirty water harming both residents and the land.

What's happening?

As reported by The Washington Post, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against Fort Myer Construction. The lawsuit alleges that Fort Myer has been allowing polluted water to flow from its facilities into the city's stormwater system for years. This polluted water is believed to have impacted local waterways, including Springhouse Run, a stream that flows into the popular National Arboretum.

The city's Department of Energy and Environment says it has received multiple complaints about the pollution from Fort Myer's site and has conducted numerous investigations over the past decade. These investigations found that polluted water, containing salt, harmful particles, and petroleum have been in the city's waterways, per the Post. Despite the DOEE's repeated efforts to have Fort Myer clean up its act, the company allegedly failed to make the necessary improvements.

"For years, Fort Myer Construction threatened District residents' health and safety by polluting our waterways in blatant violation of environmental laws," Schwalb said.

Why is polluted water important?

This lawsuit brings attention to the serious problem of water pollution caused by industrial activities. When polluted water from places like construction sites and factories flows into local storm drains, it doesn't just disappear. Instead, it travels into nearby streams, rivers, and other water sources, spreading harmful chemicals and debris that can damage the environment and even harm people's health.

In this case, the pollution that may have reached the National Arboretum — a large garden and park space in D.C. where residents enjoy nature — and could have hurt plants and animals, reduce water quality, and make it unsafe for people to use.

What's being done about polluted water?

The lawsuit is an attempt to hold Fort Myer Construction accountable for its alleged water pollution. By pushing the company to follow the city's environmental laws, D.C. officials hope to send a strong message that companies need to take responsibility for their impact on the environment.

For residents concerned about water pollution, supporting local clean-up efforts, promoting green practices, and advocating for stricter regulations on industries that produce waste can make a difference in keeping urban areas safe and sustainable.

