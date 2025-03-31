Nearly 8 in 10 Americans worried about high energy bills — this simple switch could help you avoid soaring prices

"Our AC bill is going up summer to summer, year over year because it's getting hotter and drier every summer."

As we head into the warmest months of 2025, Americans are likely to get creative in tackling rising home energy costs. A 2024 CNET survey revealed that 78% of people across the country were worried about paying their energy bills last summer.

Energy costs in the summer of 2024 were up 4.3% compared to the summer prior. "And when utility company costs go up," explained CNET Money expert Daniella Flores, "so do ours."

"The largest part of our energy bill seems to be our heating and cooling," said Flores. "Our AC bill is going up summer to summer, year over year because it's getting hotter and drier every summer."

As of July 2024, the 10 states with the highest electric bills had monthly averages between $160 and $202 — well above the national average of $135, according to CNET. Interestingly, high energy costs aren't a problem in only certain areas — those top-10 states, for example, are all over the map, and high costs are hitting Americans everywhere.

Jon Reed, CNET Energy senior editor, elaborated: "Concerns about energy costs aren't limited to one part of the country or to a few expensive states. These concerns are being felt similarly all across the country."

Many people have made sacrifices to keep the lights on. According to the survey, about 24% of Americans cut back on basics to afford their energy bills, while 32% turned to credit cards, loans, or payment plans.

The good news? Most Americans — 70% — have fought back by becoming more energy-smart. Simple changes like adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter, per CNET, can make big differences in your wallet and on our planet too.

Experts recommend sealing up cracks around windows and doors since better insulation can keep your money from literally going out the window. Just a small fraction of Americans have been doing this, according to the survey, but it's one of the most effective ways to lower your bills.

Going solar is another way to save money on home energy while building toward a cleaner, cooler future. For many people, solar's upfront costs are too expensive. Luckily, companies like Palmetto offer leasing options with no money down, helping homeowners to maximize savings while minimizing initial costs. Once approved, Palmetto can handle the design, permits, installation, and activation, making the whole process much simpler.

Organizations like EnergySage, Rewiring America, and Cala can guide you through other money-saving energy updates. You might even qualify for tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act (though these tax credits may not last forever, as President Donald Trump has stated he plans to eliminate them as part of efforts to reduce federal spending, though this would require an act of Congress).

