The world's first 'smart' water heater can slash your energy bills — here's how much it can save you

Is there anything worse than stepping in the shower and getting blasted with an unexpected dose of cold water?

Well, good news. A new generation of heat pumps is designed specifically to prevent such a problem from happening. Smart heat pumps such as the kind offered by Cala are both cost-effective and great for the environment.

Cala's innovative product bills itself as the world's first intelligent water pump. It analyzes your household's water usage so that it can optimize its efficiency. The pump will have your water heated when you need it at a fraction of the cost.

This incredible efficiency significantly helps reduce monthly water bills, and generous rebates and tax incentives have made their installation even more cost-effective. The company estimates savings of $2,132 over natural gas heaters and a whopping $6,891 over oil or propane heaters over the course of their heat pumps' lifetimes.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in 2022, contains a host of incentives and rebates for climate-friendly home improvement projects. This includes savings on everything from solar panels to heat pumps. In fact, consumers are eligible to save up to $2,000 on heat pump installation.

That being said, President Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled he wants to repeal many of the generous incentives offered in the legislation. While such comprehensive changes do require an act of Congress, it is fair to say the future of these savings is very much up in the air. So if you are interested in saving money on heat pumps, acting quickly could be the difference in savings of thousands of dollars.

But the benefits of heat pumps such as the kind Cala offers go beyond just monetary savings. They are also great for the environment. They cut down on pollution because they don't require burning traditional dirty fuel like oil or gas.

As the CEO of Cala, Michael Rigney, explained exclusively to The Cool Down: "A Cala heat pump water heater should be like the most amazing maid of honor or best man at a wedding. When something goes wrong, they take care of problems without bothering anybody."

