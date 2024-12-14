Shopper stunned to find bag at thrift store with impossible price tag: 'Looks to be absolutely authentic'

Imagine walking into a thrift store and spotting a designer bag with history — and a price tag of just $25. Apparently, that's what happened to a Reddit user who came across a vintage Louis Vuitton Compiegne 28 handbag from the late '80s or early '90s, a piece that typically resells for $200 to $800 in the luxury secondhand market.

Posting in the popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the shopper showed off the handbag's classic monogram and vintage detailing, writing, "I think the thrift gods smiled upon me today." The post quickly gained attention, drawing admiration from seasoned thrifters and luxury lovers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The many stories shared by shoppers of their luxury thrift store finds prove there is at least one major upside of prioritizing environmental consciousness: catching high-end pieces at very low prices. These finds demonstrate the increasing association between "secondhand" and "luxury" while offering thrifters a chance to own high-end pieces (and help the environment).

In 2018, about 85% of clothing and textiles ended up in landfills or were incinerated — that's 11.3 million tons of waste, according to the EPA. If you're interested in cutting back on waste while finding unique pieces, shopping secondhand is the way to go, and there are many ways to get started.









This story also shows how online communities are changing the game for thrifting. On Reddit, commenters often step in as unofficial experts, sharing tips about vintage finds. Collaborating with others to identify authentic items makes thrifting potentially more sustainable and a whole lot more fun.

And this isn't the first luxury find to bring out the Reddit appraisers. One shopper uncovered a Christian Dior fur coat for just over $10, and another Redditor walked away with a set of Hermès ties for 10 cents each.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters praised the shopper's find and shared restoration tips for vintage bags. "This is a Compiegne 28 and looks to be absolutely authentic, likely late '80s/early '90s. Congrats!" one user wrote, with a username indicating they are an authenticator.

The same commenter pointed out specific details of the bag that confirmed its vintage status, such as the zipper pull design. "The zipper pull font is correct for this time period, as is the grained leather lining."

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.