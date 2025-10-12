Officials offer residents up to $50,000 to handle crucial property tasks: 'It's about health and safety'

A Virginia county is offering financial help to residents and community organizations working to eliminate harmful nonnative species from their properties. Loudoun County opened applications in September for awards from $5,000 to $50,000 to remove several problem plants, Loudoun Now reported.

The initiative grew from advocacy by the Loudoun Invasive Removal Alliance, a volunteer group that has educated homeowners for years about these plants' effects. Mike Littman, who leads the organization, addressed community members at a recent information session held at a local vineyard.

"This is not just about the environment. It's about health and safety. It's about the economy, specifically the rural economy," Littman said. He described how Bradford pears collapse in bad weather, how ivy suffocates native vegetation, and how barberry bushes harbor disease-carrying ticks.

Invasive species create problems for ecosystems and property owners. These nonnative plants crowd out local vegetation that animals depend on for food and shelter. They can damage homes and property when they spread aggressively. Removing them can cost thousands of dollars.

If you own property in Loudoun, you can request funding after finishing the work. Native plants are a much better alternative, as they need less water and maintenance than invasive species, which saves you money on irrigation and upkeep. Native gardens support bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that help grow the food we eat. You can choose from options such as wildflowers, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Even replacing part of your yard brings these benefits.

The county accepts applications on a bimonthly basis, with the next window Nov. 15-27. You'll need to provide details about your project, get pricing from a qualified contractor, and supply additional paperwork. County workers and plant specialists can guide you through your petition.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Local residents shared their reactions online.

"Nurseries and large chain stores also sell invasive [plants] such as bamboo," one commenter wrote, highlighting the need for stores to be more aware of the products they are selling.

"The county should take action to remove these invasives that are on the sides of all the roads in the county," another person noted, suggesting the benefits of the program could also be felt by expanding the efforts beyond just property owners.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.