Community holds annual invasive species festival to spread awareness about critical environmental impacts: 'Significant progress over the last two years'

A monastic community in Harborcreek Township, Pennsylvania, has found an unconventional method to deal with invasive plant species, and it's proved so successful they've turned their clearing efforts into a local event.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie discovered that letting goats loose at their Glinodo property was a quick and environmentally friendly way to deal with problematic plants such as multiflora roses, according to a statement shared by Go Erie.

In addition to being an undoubtedly adorable way to keep the invasives at bay, the method avoids the need for harmful chemical herbicides and pesticides, which can affect soil quality, kill plants that were intended to be kept, contaminate water sources, and lead to health concerns among humans.

According to the European Environment Agency, chronic diseases linked to chemical pesticides include cancers and neurological disorders, while developmental issues in children and infertility are other problems.









"We are passionate about our commitment to care for the Earth," Sister Jacqueline Sanchez-Small stated. "By removing the invasive species, we restore the natural habitats, and by doing so without pesticides, we do it in a way that also protects our waterways that we are directly connected to.

"The goats have made significant progress over the last two years, and many human volunteers have helped to remove roots and re-chip the trails to make them accessible once again."

The second annual Glinodo Goat Fest was held Aug. 24, with the public invited to see the goats in action. The event raises awareness about this planet-friendly method to clear plots of invasive species — and the damage that non-native species can do — and the festivities also included a storybook trail, nature art, snacks, games, activities, and education.

Indeed, invasive plant species can wreak havoc on ecosystems, growing quickly and abundantly. They can crowd out native species, which are well-suited to local soil and weather conditions and help with flooding and soil erosion. Native plants are also beneficial for pollinators, which are responsible for the healthy growth of a third of global food crop production, according to Our World in Data.

Goats find invasive species delicious, and their voracious appetites mean they get an all-you-can-eat buffet while you avoid hard work. They won't stop the plants from returning forever, but in the case of ivy and other vines, they devour the leaves, making it easier to find the roots for more effective removal.

