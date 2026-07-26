Los Angeles homeowner's AC dies at 88 indoors, and techs say heat wave is wrecking worn parts

"It's already 88 degrees here in the house, I'm sweating to death."

For Los Angeles residents enduring a Southern California heat wave, losing air conditioning is no longer just an inconvenience — it can turn a home into a health risk.

That reality came into focus this week as some neighborhoods faced planned power outages, while a homeowner in another part of the city scrambled after an AC system gave out under the strain of extreme heat.

What's happening?

As CBS News Los Angeles reported, planned outages hit Southern California Edison customers in La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday, with other communities facing similar issues during the extreme heat. The utility also said it is still considering additional shutoffs because of heightened wildfire risk in Southern California.

After his central air stopped working Tuesday, Sherman Oaks resident Jason Fudenberg went out and got a portable unit to help cool his home.

"I noticed that the air conditioning had turned off. I'm like, 'Why is it off? It's already 88 degrees here in the house, I'm sweating to death,'" he said.

With the heat putting extra strain on equipment, technicians told the station they are getting more service requests than usual. In Burbank, HVAC technician Gabriel Cortio said many of the problems involve clogged coils, dirty filters, and failing capacitors.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat becomes much more dangerous when power outages and broken cooling systems overlap. A house that would normally offer relief can quickly trap heat, making it harder for families to rest, stay hydrated, and remain indoors through the hottest part of the day.

Households with children, older adults, or people with health conditions may be especially vulnerable. Even one afternoon without dependable cooling can disrupt sleep, daily routines, and the ability to work from home.

There is also a financial burden. Emergency service visits, replacement parts, and portable cooling devices can all bring unexpected costs at the same time that summer electric bills are already climbing.

What's being done?

Southern California Edison says planned shutoffs remain one tool under consideration as fire danger stays high, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Those outages are meant to reduce the risk that electrical equipment could spark a wildfire, even though they can also leave some residents without power during dangerous heat.

As crews respond to the summer rush, some contractors say extreme temperatures are often when aging parts finally break down. Lael Aldana, who owns MightyServ Heating & Air Conditioning, said the hottest days of the year can push worn components past their limit.

Preventive steps include replacing air filters regularly, scheduling tuneups before the hottest stretch of the season, and knowing what backup cooling options are available. Even a basic plan — extra water, ice, fans, or a portable unit if possible — can make a major difference if the grid or a home AC system fails.

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