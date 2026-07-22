California utility blamed for Eaton Fire offers $750 million, pays out $314 million

From $15,000 for a tenant with non-burn damage to $15.1 million.

After the destructive Eaton Fire burned through 14,000 acres, killed 19 people, and destroyed thousands of buildings, an electrical utility, Southern California Edison, was blamed for the blaze.

Several entities, including the Justice Department, sued the utility over its role in the fire, which has resulted in the creation of the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program.

What's happening?

Instead of waiting for court cases to move through the legal system, thousands of people affected by the Eaton Fire have sought direct payments through SCE's Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program.

As The Mercury reported, SCE says the program has resulted in more than $750 million in compensation offers, with $314 million already paid.

SCE created the program while facing lawsuits that accuse the utility of igniting the deadly fire through faulty equipment in the Pasadena/Altadena area.

According to the outlet, SCE says roughly 12,000 individuals, trusts, and other legal entities have already gone through the program to pursue compensation directly. The utility also said that offers are generally sent within roughly 35 days after a complete claim is received.

The Mercury reported that payouts have covered a broad range, from $15,000 for a tenant with non-burn damage to $15.1 million for a claim involving multiple properties.

Why does it matter?

These figures point to the enormous financial fallout that can follow alleged infrastructure failures.

This can include lost homes, destroyed belongings, displacement, and years of recovery for families and communities. Now, the money can help some survivors begin moving forward.

When a major utility is accused of causing a wildfire through faulty equipment, the consequences do not end at the burn area. Survivors can be left dealing with rent increases, insurance issues, rebuilding delays, and the emotional toll of losing neighborhoods, schools, and support systems.

The fact that more than 10,000 structures were destroyed or damaged added pressure to an already expensive Southern California housing market.

So while large settlement offers may provide urgently needed relief, they do not undo the harm caused when critical infrastructure is not maintained safely enough to protect the public.

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