Virginia woman faces impossible tradeoff after AC breaks during heat wave: 'Bills aren't going to get paid'

"It's going to cause me to cut back on toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent."

Summer's intense heat is forcing Hampton resident Adrian Thayer to weigh comfort against cost, as WTKR reports. The station reported that she relies on window air conditioners for relief after her main unit failed, but the higher cooling bills they cause could strain an already tight household budget.

What's happening?

According to WTKR, the failure of Thayer's main AC system pushed her toward window units she had not previously relied on. She told the network that replacing the central system would cost about $5,000, more than she can afford, so she is now preparing for steeper electric bills while trying to keep herself and her pets safe.

Thayer said that the uncertainty has been especially stressful because even temporary relief comes with difficult tradeoffs. If the window units have problems, it's a bleak situation.

"Bills aren't going to get paid," she relayed to WTKR. "It's going to cause me to cut back on toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent."

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There are a few moves homeowners like Thayer can make to save money on energy costs in the long term.

One of the best ways is to put up solar panels, especially as cooling costs rise during extreme heat. EnergySage's free tools enable homeowners to get quick solar installation estimates.

Comparing quotes can also make a big difference in what homeowners end up paying. EnergySage can help shoppers review installer offers and find the best fit for their budget.

Why does it matter?

For many households, extreme heat can rapidly become both a safety issue and a money crisis. WTKR cited National Weather Service data showing that 529 people in the U.S. died from heat-related causes in 2024, more than from any other weather hazard, such as flooding.

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For renters, homeowners, seniors, pets, and people with underlying health conditions, access to reliable air conditioning can be lifesaving.

Equipment failures can become especially costly at the worst possible time. When a central AC system breaks down during a heat wave, families may be forced to choose between paying for emergency repairs, relying on less efficient backup units, or cutting spending elsewhere to get by.

EnergySage's free services can be especially valuable for people trying to plan ahead before the next heat wave arrives. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

What can I do?

According to WTKR, Dominion Energy spokesperson Cherise Newsome said the utility's smart grid can identify trouble spots and reroute electricity so more customers stay connected.

"The grid is ready," she told the station. "It's prepared."

If you're looking to reduce future summer bill shocks, solar can be a practical way to lower energy costs.

EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with solar incentives available in each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid.

Home batteries can keep essential devices running when the power goes out and help homeowners use more of the electricity their panels generate. You can explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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