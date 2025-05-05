Rural couple reveals how they lived off the grid through harsh winters: 'This was definitely the most cost-efficient way'

The couple have been thrilled with their change of lifestyle.

A Canadian couple recently shared how they live an off-the-grid lifestyle in Ontario with local news site North Bay Nipissing.

George and Tracee Schell bought a hunting camp in Armour Township in 2005 and replaced the generator with eight solar panels. This fed six batteries that provided enough power for the lights and television.

But when the couple moved to the camp full-time in 2016, they quickly realized it needed some upgrades. Freezing cold temperatures, coupled with the realities of modern everyday living, made it difficult. They needed more power.

When George researched how much it would cost to hook their cottage up to the power grid, he was horrified by the results. Estimates approached six figures.

Instead, the couple spent $25,000 to professionally upgrade their solar panels. They pinpointed the precise angle of the sun to maximize their efficiency and then installed eight large solar panels that feed eight batteries. Now, they have enough power to live a convenient lifestyle. This includes heat for the home as well as for many appliances.

A popular misconception about solar panels that are needed to power these off-the-grid homes is that they don't work on cloudy days. This is not true. According to CNET, solar panels do work on cloudy days and actually might perform better during the cold winter months.

Living with off-the-grid power produced by solar panels comes with a slew of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you significant money. The power you generate from your solar panels is your own. And as the Schells learned, after making their initial investment, the solar panels paid for themselves. They now essentially have free energy.

It also benefits the environment. The energy produced by solar panels doesn't require the burning of traditional dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. This means our air stays cleaner and our ecosystems remain a little bit healthier.

The idea of living an off-the-grid lifestyle has gained popularity in recent years. And it's easy to understand why. Another homeowner took to Reddit to share the stunning views from their home in the remote Talkeetna Mountains of Alaska, prompting waves of envy.

There are even luxury opportunities for this kind of lifestyle. An extravagant home in Northern California powered by solar panels was recently listed for $7.5 million.

For their part, the Schells have been thrilled with their change of lifestyle. "This was definitely the most cost-efficient way to go," George told NBN. In fact, he's so satisfied with his way of life that he recommends it to others who find themselves in a similar situation: "100%, they should go for it."

