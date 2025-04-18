Remote resident shares stunning photos of off-grid home nestled in mountains: 'It's all worth it'

The pace of the world is enough to make anyone want to escape from time to time. One Redditor did just that, choosing a slower lifestyle to homestead off-grid in the remote Talkeetna Mountains in Alaska.

The individual shared photos of their rural home with the r/SimpleLiving community. In the pictures, rugged, snow-capped mountains rise above the horizon while dense, evergreen forests stretch across the landscape, surrounding the house. The home is the only one visible in the area, and solar panels adorn its exterior.

The original poster said the site hosts five solar systems and two wind turbines, which provide money-saving energy. Solar panels can cut utility costs by up to $1,500 –– and you need not live in remote Alaska to benefit from them.

Renewable, off-grid power also reduces planet-heating pollution by replacing dirty energy sources like gas and coal, which generated about 60% of the electricity in the United States in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Plus, alternative energy can be less susceptible to extreme weather events and, therefore, more reliable than conventional systems.

The homeowner has implemented other sustainable features, like a garden with rainwater capture. They have also repurposed wood from renovations for other projects and spend their days felling trees (often dead ones), collecting water, and exploring the area, they said.

This remote resident has lived sustainably at the property for around 10 years and said the lifestyle is "Lots of work but it's all worth it."

Other Reddit users shared their admiration for this lifestyle and homestead in the comments.

"Kudos to you! It's refreshing to see someone living the ultimate dream!" one celebrated.

"This is simply amazing. I do not know that I could be so remote, but those views are sooo tempting," another wrote. "Know you have made me horrendously, undeniably envious."

