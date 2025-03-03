Homeowners speak out after LG recalls appliances for fire risk: 'They're allowed to do that?'

"If they were smarter, they'd have made locked be the default setting since they already had the feature."

Homeowners have spoken out against LG after the company recalled 500,000 electric ranges because of a fire hazard and sent customers warning labels instead of offering refunds or exchanges.

According to CNN, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of LG slide-in and freestanding electric ranges Feb. 6 after receiving 86 reports of "unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs" by people and pets that can pose a fire risk.

CPSC said the LG ranges have been responsible for more than 28 fires, five of which resulted in "extensive property damage" totaling more than $340,000. Consumers have reported at least eight minor injuries, including burns, and pet deaths in three of the fires.

Customers can enter their information on LG's website to request a free warning sticker with placement instructions. The label reminds users to push the range's lock button when it's not in use to prevent the stove from accidentally being turned on.

The recall covers 22 models sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, and other stores nationwide and online at LG.com between 2015 and January 2025.

LG isn't the only company that has recalled electric stoves. Last year, Samsung recalled more than 1 million electric ranges with front-mounted knobs blamed for hundreds of accidental fires.

Stoves with front knobs are particularly dangerous since people or pets can unknowingly turn them on after brushing against them, potentially leading to fires and injuries. But if you buy an induction stove from brands like Copper, you don't have to worry about that problem since induction stoves only produce heat when a magnetic pan is placed on the cooking surface.

Most of them, including the Copper Charlie, will turn off automatically when you remove a pan, making them much safer than electric stoves — especially if you have children or pets.

Upgrading from a gas to an induction stove offers even more benefits. Induction stoves don't produce harmful pollutants such as methane and nitrogen dioxide, which pose serious health risks. They also cook faster and use less energy than gas stoves, making them cheaper in the long run.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can save 30% off the cost of an induction range, but these incentives may not be around much longer. President Donald Trump has mentioned eliminating certain federal subsidies, including those offered through the IRA, so it's best to claim the rebates while you can. Any major changes would require the approval of Congress, however.

LG's response to the recalled stoves shocked homeowners, who shared their thoughts in the r/NotTheOnion subreddit.

"They're allowed to do that? Just f***** send out a sticker that will free them of all liability for their poorly designed product AFTER it's already gone to market and caused harm to the consumer?" one outraged user commented.

"If they were smarter, they'd have made locked be the default setting since they already had the feature. Knew the risk, decided not to think which default is the better option, gambled and lost the 50/50," another said.

