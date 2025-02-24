Samsung recalls 1.1 million stoves blamed for hundreds of fires — here's what you need to know

"If your side even brushes it moving around the kitchen, they turn on."

Last August, after hundreds of reports and accidental fires, Samsung issued a major recall on over a million electric stoves.

According to CBS News, the slide-in electric ranges had front-mounted knobs, which someone can accidentally turn on the knobs when walking by. The dangerous design resulted in roughly 250 fires. They caused property damage, injuries, and the tragic deaths of seven pets.

This problem isn't just with Samsung. Gas and electric ranges with front knobs are hazardous. People bump into the knobs. Kids brush past and move the knobs. Pets jump near the stove and turn it on.

The recalled Samsung ranges were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, and similar stores. They were also sold on Samsung.com beginning May 2013.

Owners were instructed to contact Samsung for knob locks or covers. If they choose not to, they're advised to keep pets, children, and flammable objects away from the range.

Even with knob covers and locks, ranges are still dangerous. If you accidentally leave an electric stove on, nearby tea towels or paper towels could catch fire. Leaving a gas stove on, even without the flame, can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

The solution is to switch to an induction range. Induction stoves transfer heat directly to pots and pans. So the stovetop never becomes hot. Many have safety features that can turn off the burners automatically.

Induction ranges, like the ones from Copper, are easy to use and affordable. They use less energy and create less pollution. These ranges also make cooking faster, heating pots and pans quickly.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives for homeowners who make the switch. You can get a federal tax credit to cover up to 30% of the cost. So, you get a brand-new, safer range while saving money. It's also a win for the planet. Induction doesn't contribute as much to pollution and is substantially more energy-efficient.

President Trump could take away these IRA incentives, as he has indicated, though it would need an act of Congress to do so. Be sure to take advantage of them soon in case they disappear.

People on a Reddit post voiced their frustration with the Samsung stoves. One person shared their experience: "If your side even brushes it moving around the kitchen, they turn on."

On the other hand, many raved about induction. A commenter explained how their "induction stove automatically shuts off the elements if it doesn't detect sufficient ferrous material."

Someone declared, "Another win for induction."

