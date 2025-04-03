Homeowner issues dire warning about backyard invader: 'One of the scariest ... I have ever seen'

Most of us have pulled a few weeds before, but probably not quite like this.

In a post shared to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, one Reddit user asked for advice on a mystery weed that was taking over their New Jersey property.

"I don't recall the specific plant name, but we have an invasive buttercup that blooms in very early spring and it overtakes EVERYTHING," they wrote.

Commenters quickly identified the likely culprit: lesser celandine. Though it looks harmless, this aggressive plant forms dense mats that crowd out native wildflowers — the kinds that pollinators, birds, and entire ecosystems rely on.

The original poster shared that things had gotten so out of hand that "the township would need to get involved."

For homeowners, invasive plants like this are more than just annoying. Lesser celandine is notoriously tough to remove and often requires digging, mulching, or carefully timed herbicide applications to control.

Yet there's a good way to fight back if you can get them clear: by completely rethinking what your yard looks like.

Replacing grass with low-maintenance landscaping options such as native plants, buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscaping can reduce yard work, conserve water, reduce the need for toxic chemical pesticides, and save money. Even a partial lawn replacement can make a real difference.

Natural lawns don't just reduce mowing and watering — they also support healthy pollinator habitats, which ultimately helps people because of the role pollinators have in our food supply.

Rewilding your yard can help you spend less time worrying about your yard and give you more time to enjoy it.

The fight against lesser celandine isn't limited to New Jersey. And other invasive species are spreading across the country — such as multiflora rose in Pennsylvania and stinknet in Arizona — but more people are ditching turf grass and turning yard waste into habitat to push back.

"It is one of the scariest invasives I have ever seen, and I remember when purple loosestrife was everywhere," one Redditor commented about the celandine.

Another added: "Good luck, though! Definitely doable."

"I am signed up for the webinar next month here and hoping to learn if there is any new research," one user outside of New Jersey chimed in. "You don't have to be a Michigan resident."

