Expert springs into action after spotting dangerous plant growing in backyard: 'Early detection and removal is key'

One arborist shared how fellow green thumbs can spot and remove a common invasive species smothering North American plants.

Andrew the Arborist (@Andrew_the_Arborist), a YouTuber who posts urban foresting videos around Philadelphia, shared a clip explaining the importance of removing lesser celandine from your garden.

Lesser celandine may look beautiful — it was originally brought to North America as an ornamental plant — but it is harmful to flora native to the continent.

"Each year, I monitor my yard for lesser celandine/fig buttercup (Ficaria verna), and I carefully remove all the plants and tubers I can find," Andrew the Arborist said.

Andrew the Arborist explained that the plant, known for its dark green, heart-shaped leaves and yellow flowers, spreads using tiny tubers. The arborist advised digging out the surrounding area to ensure that contaminated soil is fully removed.

Andrew also warned against composting the plant because it will continue to spread in your garden. Instead, gardeners must destroy the plants or throw them in the trash. This is essential for safeguarding the native ecosystem.

"Early detection and removal is key for this plant because it spreads rapidly to form dense mats like this one and outcompetes most of our native spring ephemerals," Andrew said.

It's important to foster native plants and remove invasive species in order to keep the balance of the local ecosystem. If that is disrupted, it has a ripple effect that can lead to biodiversity loss. Biodiversity is crucial to maintaining our food supply and managing the spread of infectious diseases.

You can help encourage the growth of native plants by rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn. These methods are an easy, cost-effective way to take care of your garden while creating a welcoming environment for helpful pollinators.

Commenters appreciated Andrew the Arborist's warning, saying it was a concerning issue that needed more awareness.

"It's actually been frightening this past spring to see all of the areas covered in this," one person wrote. "Also in a Philly suburb, I see some yards completely covered, my local park has massive plots completely covered in it."

"These shorts are the best way to inform and educate us," another shared. "Thanks. Will be on the lookout in New Hampshire!"

