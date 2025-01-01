  • Home Home

Homesteader explains why you should be avoiding certain crops in your garden: '[They can] kill the local ecosystem'

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: TikTok

Gardening is a great way to grow your own food, but according to one TikTok creator, not all crops are good for your backyard or the environment. 

The scoop

In a viral video, homesteader Rowdy Claude (@rowdyclaude) reveals why certain crops can wreak havoc on local ecosystems if you're not careful.

Throughout the video, Claude shares the importance of planting native species in your garden, as they are naturally adapted to the environment and require fewer resources. Without doing research, gardeners can run the risk of planting nonnative, invasive plants instead.

Invasive and native crops. What's the difference?

"An invasive species can overcompete for resources and kill the local ecosystem," Claude explains in the video, providing kudzu as an example. 

Claude's video highlights the importance of researching crops before planting them and choosing ones that are both eco-friendly and beneficial for your garden.

How it's working

Claude's gardening advice is both a money-saver and an environmental win. By avoiding invasive species, gardeners can prevent unnecessary maintenance costs and damage to their garden. Instead, planting native crops ensures better growth, healthier plants, and tastier produce, often with less effort.

Watch now: This 'win-win-win' app offers up to 50% savings on food

From an ecological perspective, focusing on native crops helps protect biodiversity, supports local pollinators such as bees and butterflies, and prevents the spread of plants that could harm native species. Gardening itself is a sustainable and mentally healthy practice, reducing reliance on store-bought produce, which is often grown using pesticides and transported long distances, adding to carbon pollution.

What people are saying

The video drew praise and curiosity from viewers in the gardening community. Comments ranged from expressions of gratitude to reflections about specific crops.

"This content is amazing and so educational," one user wrote.

Another chimed in: "We were actually thinking about a paw paw tree! I didn't know they were native to the US. Maybe we will buy one. This is also something we've been working on for our home."

The video serves as a reminder that gardening isn't just about aesthetics or produce — it's also about making choices that benefit the planet. Following simple advice such as Claude's can ensure your green thumb stays green in every sense of the word.

