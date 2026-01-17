Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at Goodwill: 'Looks brand new'

A Redditor managed a major fashion score and shared their find with the community at r/thrifting.

"Found a $500 ALLSAINTS lambskin leather jacket at Goodwill for $16," wrote the original poster, alongside a photo of the sweet jacket. "Looks brand new and it's in my size!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Other sharp-eyed thrift shoppers have found some exceptional pieces by Ralph Lauren, The Original Tanning Company, and Rick Owens.

Exciting deals like this are just one of the major joys of thrift shopping. On top of saving a few bucks, it also helps out the environment in some unexpected ways.

When clothes go to landfills, they generate methane as they decompose. That methane traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates all sorts of destructive weather patterns. Floods, droughts, and storms are getting more intense and causing some expensive damage for homeowners and farmers.

On top of that, the synthetic fibers in clothes easily break down into microplastics. These infiltrate into waterways and end up in our food supplies. When ingested, microplastics incur a range of potential health risks.

Then there are the upstream costs occurring during clothing production. These include pollution at the factory level and clothes wasted when they don't sell. Buying clothing brand new serves only to reinforce these destructive systems.

By shopping secondhand, you can help curb all of these negative consequences. If you're especially gung-ho, you can even sell your gently-loved clothing through online marketplaces. This helps to support the circular economy, give the environment a break, and earn yourself a few bucks in the process.

The Reddit community was blown away by the original poster's lambskin jacket find.

"Let me try to act like im not INSANELY jealous," said one commenter.

"I LOVE all saints. I hope the thrift gods shine on me someday!" replied another community member.

