Dumpster diver makes upsetting discovery in dumpster outside of Old Navy: 'I can't believe this'

Imagine this: You're strolling past your local Old Navy when you spot something unusual in the dumpster out back. Curious, you take a closer look and find ... piles of brand-new clothes, deliberately destroyed before being tossed out.

This isn't just a hypothetical scenario. It's exactly what one TikToker discovered, sparking outrage and raising important questions about waste in the retail industry.

What's happening?

A TikTok user known as Dumpster Dive King (@dumpsterdiveking) recently shared a video exposing a shocking discovery outside an Old Navy store. The footage revealed plastic bags full of unsold clothing that had been deliberately damaged before being discarded in a dumpster.

"Look at all that ripped clothing, guys," the TikToker narrates in the video. "All ruined. Destroyed. Old Navy. Clothing with tags. Destroyed. Total destruction. Yep. Total destruction."

Commenters lamented the wasted textiles. "I can't believe this," one wrote. "I just came across your tiktoks and I'm shocked!"

Why is textile waste concerning?

This practice of destroying unsold merchandise raises serious environmental and ethical concerns.

The fashion industry is already a significant contributor to global pollution and waste. When perfectly usable clothing is destroyed and sent to landfills, it exacerbates these issues.

Textile waste in landfills can take decades or even centuries to break down, releasing harmful dirty gases in the process. Moreover, the resources used to produce these clothes — water, energy, and raw materials — go to waste, further straining our planet's limited resources.

This wasteful practice also highlights the darker side of fast fashion and overconsumption. It's a stark reminder of the need for more sustainable and responsible business practices in the retail industry.

Is Old Navy doing anything about this?

As of now, Old Navy hasn't publicly addressed this incident. However, the company's parent organization, Gap Inc., has made some commitments to sustainability. It has pledged to source 100% of its cotton from more sustainable sources by 2025 and to reduce dirty-gas pollution by 50% by 2030.

While these goals are commendable, the incident highlighted in the TikTok video suggests there's still significant room for improvement in their waste-management practices. It's important to note that this may be an isolated incident at one store, but it raises questions about company-wide policies on unsold merchandise.

What's being done about textile waste more broadly?

Fortunately, many retailers are participating in a growing movement to combat retail waste.

Many retailers are partnering with charities to donate unsold items instead of destroying them, while some brands are exploring ways to repurpose unsold clothing into new products. Other companies are using data analytics to better predict demand and reduce overproduction.

There's also a growing movement toward designing clothes that can be easily recycled or biodegraded at the end of their lives.

As consumers, we can help by:

Supporting brands with transparent and sustainable practices. Buying secondhand or participating in clothing swaps. Donating or recycling our own unwanted clothes instead of throwing them away. Reducing overall consumption and focusing on higher-quality, long-lasting items.

By making these choices, we can save money, reduce waste, and contribute to a more sustainable fashion industry. Remember, small actions add up to make a big difference for our planet and our wallets.

