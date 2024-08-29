Shopper in disbelief after finding cult-favorite bag brand for mere dollars at thrift store: 'I've never seen that pattern and I love it'

Sometimes, the stars align, and you find exactly what you need at the thrift store. One lucky shopper shared the cool, cult-favorite bag they secured for a fraction of its original price.

The shopper shared their find to r/ThriftStoreHauls, a perfect forum if you want to brag about a find or be inspired to keep shopping secondhand. Posters share everything from vintage furniture to rare collectibles.

The original poster shared a photo of a cute and unique backpack they found, writing, "THREE DOLLARS and it's really me," above it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The featured bag is a Fjallraven Kanken backpack in a wavy multicolored pattern. This square bag with its iconic handles is a bit of a cult favorite and comes in a ton of eye-catching colors.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

This particular design seems to be an older collaboration with an artist, but the current art collection retails for $105. Purchasing this bag for a mere $3 is quite the get.

Shopping secondhand can save you money, help you express your personal style, and is even good for the planet. The average thrift shopper can save around $100 a year by swapping out just half of their new clothing purchases.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Choosing pre-loved clothing, accessories, and household items is also a great way to keep things out of the landfill and prevent the waste created by manufacturing new items. According to the United Nations, "It takes around 7,500 litres of water to make a single pair of jeans, equivalent to the amount of water the average person drinks over a period of seven years."

Saving resources while finding incredible deals is one of the best things about thrift shopping.

Reacting to the post, many other secondhand shoppers were impressed with the OP's find. One person said, "Congrats!! I love these bags."

"I had this exact bag! Lasted me four years of daily heavy use," wrote another.

"Great find! I've never seen that pattern and I love it," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.