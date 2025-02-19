  • Home Home

Proud grandparent beams over amazing thrift finds for their newborn grandson: 'I totally landed the cutest things'

"Got both for less than $20!!"

by Sara Traynor
"Got both for less than $20!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Want super cute, high-quality clothes for your little one? Try thrifting.

This grandparent on r/ThriftStoreHauls found the most adorable Carhartt overalls and Nike sneakers for their three-month-old grandson.

"Got both for less than $20!!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I totally landed the cutest things," they gushed. "... Got both for less than $20!!"

Considering that Carhartt overalls alone cost around $40, that's a steal. As for the Nikes, there's a wide range of prices, but they tend to cost upward of $55.

The OP noted how expensive Carhartt attire is when bought new. "He's growing so fast he'll only wear them the next couple months," they pointed out. "That's hardly worth $75 to me. But, $10, I'll pay that allllllll day."

Who can blame them? With prices like these, thrifting is a no-brainer, especially when it comes to name brands. One thrifter found a Herschel backpack in prime condition for just $5.49. (The original price was $120. Now that's marked down.)

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Another found a vintage Johnson Carper bedroom set for $150. Apparently, the credenza had sold for $500, so to pay $150 for three pieces is unbeatable.

If you commit to shopping secondhand, you'll save even more money. The numbers don't lie. According to a 2022 study by CouponFollow, thrifting saves people $1,760 per year on average.

Your wallet isn't the only thing that benefits. The planet does, too. Buying your clothing (and other items) secondhand saves it from being thrown into landfills, which emit polluting gases, create smog, and hurt the health of people.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As one commenter put it, "They're as adorable as they are overpriced when new!"

If you want to learn more about secondhand shopping, check out this starter's guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x