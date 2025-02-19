Proud grandparent beams over amazing thrift finds for their newborn grandson: 'I totally landed the cutest things'

"Got both for less than $20!!"

Want super cute, high-quality clothes for your little one? Try thrifting.

This grandparent on r/ThriftStoreHauls found the most adorable Carhartt overalls and Nike sneakers for their three-month-old grandson.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I totally landed the cutest things," they gushed. "... Got both for less than $20!!"

Considering that Carhartt overalls alone cost around $40, that's a steal. As for the Nikes, there's a wide range of prices, but they tend to cost upward of $55.

The OP noted how expensive Carhartt attire is when bought new. "He's growing so fast he'll only wear them the next couple months," they pointed out. "That's hardly worth $75 to me. But, $10, I'll pay that allllllll day."

Who can blame them? With prices like these, thrifting is a no-brainer, especially when it comes to name brands. One thrifter found a Herschel backpack in prime condition for just $5.49. (The original price was $120. Now that's marked down.)

Another found a vintage Johnson Carper bedroom set for $150. Apparently, the credenza had sold for $500, so to pay $150 for three pieces is unbeatable.

If you commit to shopping secondhand, you'll save even more money. The numbers don't lie. According to a 2022 study by CouponFollow, thrifting saves people $1,760 per year on average.

Your wallet isn't the only thing that benefits. The planet does, too. Buying your clothing (and other items) secondhand saves it from being thrown into landfills, which emit polluting gases, create smog, and hurt the health of people.

As one commenter put it, "They're as adorable as they are overpriced when new!"

If you want to learn more about secondhand shopping, check out this starter's guide to shopping at thrift stores.

