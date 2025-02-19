Thrift store shopper thrilled after discovering original tag on dress: 'I'd be in heaven'

Everybody loves a good thrift store find, especially when you discover something designer for way less than you'd typically pay or when you hit upon the perfect vintage find.

One Redditor posted a few photos of an absolute dream find — a Ralph Lauren dress with the tags still on it. The tag showed the price as originally being $598, but the poster responded to a comment and said they had paid only 20 Australian dollars.

Though items like this one can be rarer, finding such a unique and valuable piece isn't impossible. There are countless stories of thrifters coming across Burberry scarves for $5.99 or candle holders originally costing thousands for only $4.

These kinds of prices enable people to enjoy owning items they might never have been able to afford otherwise. As the original user exclaimed in a follow-up comment, "We have never owned and probably never will again own a dress of this calibre!"

Even if you don't manage to snag a designer dress for an incredibly low price, though, you can still save tons of money on useful items and everyday clothes by thrifting.

Utilizing thrift stores also means you can update your style at a lower cost whenever you want. Plus, thrifting extends the life of clothing by keeping it out of landfills, which helps the planet. That means you also get to feel good about your purchases.

Discovering great finds on luxury brands and more at thrift stores means saving natural resources, too, as creating clothing can take up quite a bit of water. According to Material Exchange, fashion is the second-biggest consumer of water on the planet.

You can even donate your used clothing to thrift stores to help keep your own items from ending up in the landfill or sell them using a site like ThredUp to make some extra cash.

Other Reddit users were quite impressed with the find. One user stated, "Such a good find! I'd be in heaven," while another added, "What a gorgeous dress!! I'm a big fan of RL. I'm jealous!"

