  • Home Home

Thrift store shopper thrilled after discovering original tag on dress: 'I'd be in heaven'

"Such a good find!"

by Misty Layne
"Such a good find!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Everybody loves a good thrift store find, especially when you discover something designer for way less than you'd typically pay or when you hit upon the perfect vintage find. 

One Redditor posted a few photos of an absolute dream find — a Ralph Lauren dress with the tags still on it. The tag showed the price as originally being $598, but the poster responded to a comment and said they had paid only 20 Australian dollars. 

"Such a good find!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Such a good find!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Though items like this one can be rarer, finding such a unique and valuable piece isn't impossible. There are countless stories of thrifters coming across Burberry scarves for $5.99 or candle holders originally costing thousands for only $4

These kinds of prices enable people to enjoy owning items they might never have been able to afford otherwise. As the original user exclaimed in a follow-up comment, "We have never owned and probably never will again own a dress of this calibre!"

Even if you don't manage to snag a designer dress for an incredibly low price, though, you can still save tons of money on useful items and everyday clothes by thrifting

Utilizing thrift stores also means you can update your style at a lower cost whenever you want. Plus, thrifting extends the life of clothing by keeping it out of landfills, which helps the planet. That means you also get to feel good about your purchases. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Discovering great finds on luxury brands and more at thrift stores means saving natural resources, too, as creating clothing can take up quite a bit of water. According to Material Exchange, fashion is the second-biggest consumer of water on the planet. 

You can even donate your used clothing to thrift stores to help keep your own items from ending up in the landfill or sell them using a site like ThredUp to make some extra cash. 

Other Reddit users were quite impressed with the find. One user stated, "Such a good find! I'd be in heaven," while another added, "What a gorgeous dress!! I'm a big fan of RL. I'm jealous!"

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x