  • Home Home

Shopper astounded after stumbling upon coveted furniture find at thrift store: 'I couldn't believe how lucky I got'

"This was a need."

by Simon Sage
"This was a need."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A savvy shopper over at r/ThriftStoreHauls was recently showing off the latest additions to their bedroom. 

"I couldn't believe how lucky I got," they posted. "This was a need."

The original poster went on to share a bunch of pictures of their haul, including a headboard for a bed, a dresser with a mirror, a bedside table, and a second, taller dresser. Usually, when thrifting for furniture, you'll find individual pieces, but a whole matching set is quite an impressive find. 

"This was a need."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"This was a need."
Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're looking for furniture, thrifting is a great way to go about it. Since it takes a bit of work to move it, you can often find good deals or even free offerings on "buy nothing" groups. Even dumpster diving can yield some impressive recovered furniture.  

Other thrifters have also found steals on items like couches and bedroom sets

It feels great to save a few bucks by getting exactly what you need secondhand, but there are loads of other benefits. For one, it means you aren't relying on virgin wood to make brand-new furniture for you. Thrifting also saves all the energy spent manufacturing and transporting new products. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

On the downstream side, you're also saving furniture from going to a landfill. At the bare minimum, furniture there will release methane — a potent polluting gas — as it decomposes. On top of that, chemicals are bound to leach off the furniture into local soil, and plastics are likely to find their way into our oceans eventually. Snagging perfectly good furniture before it goes to the dump prevents all of that. 

Commenters on Reddit were equally impressed by the haul. 

"Sweet deal. Nothing beats solid wood furniture," said the top commenter.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

I suggest you treat the wood with a little furniture polish. It will preserve the wood and bring out the color," suggested another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x