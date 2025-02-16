Shopper astounded after stumbling upon coveted furniture find at thrift store: 'I couldn't believe how lucky I got'

A savvy shopper over at r/ThriftStoreHauls was recently showing off the latest additions to their bedroom.

"I couldn't believe how lucky I got," they posted. "This was a need."

The original poster went on to share a bunch of pictures of their haul, including a headboard for a bed, a dresser with a mirror, a bedside table, and a second, taller dresser. Usually, when thrifting for furniture, you'll find individual pieces, but a whole matching set is quite an impressive find.

If you're looking for furniture, thrifting is a great way to go about it. Since it takes a bit of work to move it, you can often find good deals or even free offerings on "buy nothing" groups. Even dumpster diving can yield some impressive recovered furniture.

Other thrifters have also found steals on items like couches and bedroom sets.

It feels great to save a few bucks by getting exactly what you need secondhand, but there are loads of other benefits. For one, it means you aren't relying on virgin wood to make brand-new furniture for you. Thrifting also saves all the energy spent manufacturing and transporting new products.

On the downstream side, you're also saving furniture from going to a landfill. At the bare minimum, furniture there will release methane — a potent polluting gas — as it decomposes. On top of that, chemicals are bound to leach off the furniture into local soil, and plastics are likely to find their way into our oceans eventually. Snagging perfectly good furniture before it goes to the dump prevents all of that.

Commenters on Reddit were equally impressed by the haul.

"Sweet deal. Nothing beats solid wood furniture," said the top commenter.

I suggest you treat the wood with a little furniture polish. It will preserve the wood and bring out the color," suggested another.

