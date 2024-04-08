Shopper stunned after finding iconic kitchenware hiding on store shelves at local thrift store: 'This is such a golden find'

A home cook scored big at their local thrift store, finding a Staub cast iron Dutch oven for $6.99. At Williams Sonoma, a new Staub enameled cast iron Dutch oven retails for anywhere between $330 and $500.

"She's in great condition! I'd been wanting a staub forever but couldn't justify the full price in stores," wrote the Redditor who shared the photo. "Decided to do one last lap around the thrift and she caught my eye buried behind some colanders!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"$6.99! I can't believe it. May it serve you well!" commented another user.

"Fun fact: It has a lifetime warranty that transfers to the new owner. Enjoy!" wrote a second.

Thrift shopping is an easy way to save money on everyday necessities and clothes. Items at thrift stores are often significantly reduced, so shoppers can discover rare and valuable goods for a fraction of their retail price.

Across the United States, the thrift market is increasing and is projected to keep growing. By 2027, the secondhand market is expected to grow to $70 billion, according to Capital One Shopping.

Shopping at thrift stores is not only a great way to save money, but it's also an easy way to help the environment.

In 2018 alone, the U.S. generated 292.4 million tons of solid waste. However, by purchasing secondhand products, you extend the life of items, preventing them from ending up in a landfill and reducing the total amount of waste. In fact, you can reduce your total waste by 200 pounds over a 10-year period simply by recycling your clothes and household goods at thrift stores.

Fellow Redditors were impressed with the lucky find and shared their own thrifting experiences.

"Congratulations on your W," wrote one user.

"I thrifted my Staub too! It's my pot for making Butter Chicken," commented another.

"This is such a golden find," responded one more. "Congrats!!"

