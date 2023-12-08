Homeowners perfectly capture why many want to ditch HOAs for new way of life: ‘Just one more reason why I could never live in an HOA’

A common North American creature may have some homeowners rethinking their “whys.”

In July, a social media user quoted a picture of a fawn that was initially shared by a user named Charles J. Olson on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Waiting for me at the farm gate when I got home last night. Wanna know why I don’t mow in the summer? It’s so the fawns have a safe place to hide from the coyotes,” Olson wrote.

I am a big fan of us reconsidering our love with a chemically induced green lawn. Keep the part mowed that you are going to routinely use. The rest? Let it go native.



Just one more reason why I could never live in an HOA. https://t.co/nGfQZoDitB — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 31, 2023

“I am a big fan of us reconsidering our love with a chemically induced green lawn. Keep the part mowed that you are going to routinely use. The rest? Let it go native. Just one more reason why I could never live in an HOA,” the initial user added in their quote of Olson’s post.

While not everyone seemed to be moved by the photo of a little Bambi — with one commenter pointing out that their “motivation would be that I hate cutting grass” — the restrictions imposed by homeowners associations have been a hot topic of debate.

According to iPropertyManagement, roughly one-quarter of homes in the U.S. belong to an HOA, which are generally known for their strict rules regarding green, uniformly mowed lawns.

Keeping grass lawns perfectly manicured can waste considerable amounts of water — and thus money.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted “some experts estimate that as much as 50 percent of water used for irrigation is wasted due to evaporation, wind, or runoff caused by inefficient irrigation methods and systems.”

Meanwhile, a Swedish study published by ScienceDirect found that “the air pollution from cutting grass for an hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower is about the same as that from a 100-mile automobile ride.”

Unfortunately, some homeowners have hit a brick wall in their attempts to create a new way of life.

One person was told to remove their garden with native plants, which support local ecosystems, can prevent flooding, and don’t need mowing. Another HOA banned solar panels, which generate clean energy that can reduce electric bills.

Some have found success in challenging HOA rulings, however, and there are a number of practical steps people can take if they find themselves in an unfavorable situation.

“My brother-in-law has completely removed all the grass in his yard. It was an uphill struggle at times [with the HOA], but he put a gorgeous garden in and got an award this year and a couple hundred dollars for the best-looking yard,” one Redditor shared in the subreddit r/NoLawns.

