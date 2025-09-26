Expert gardener shares easy hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'Very helpful'

Imagine having a garden filled with the beautiful scent and purple hues of lavender. You'll attract pollinators, and the best part is that you'll never have to buy a new plant again. One expert gardener is sharing a simple, free trick to propagate a bounty of lavender.

The scoop

TikToker Joesgarden (@joesgarden) shows how easy it is to grow "an almost unlimited supply of fresh lavender." They say in their video that there are "reasons why lavender should have a space in every single garden. Luckily, now's the time you can add some for free."

@joesgarden Today we are back and I am showing you how to propagate lavender for free, to help you grow an almost endless supply, which will fill your garden with beautiful flowers, scent and pollinators . Lavender deserves a spot in every garden, and it couldn't be easier to grow, and propagate for free. There are two main types, English (which I'm showing in this video), and French. Both are amazing and I actually grow both, and the way you propagate each variety is identical. Simply take a cutting, pop it in some damp compost, keep it watered and after a few weeks roots will appear. It really is that simple. You can pop the cuttings in water to root, but I find you end up with slightly weaker cuttings that way. Plant them out all around your garden, and as they are perennial they will come back year after year. As always thank you for watching, and I love you all, Joe 😊🌱💚 #lavender #propagation #zerowaste #gardentips #planttips ♬ A Gentle Sunlight - James Quinn

Joe provided a step-by-step guide, which starts with locating a healthy, non-flowering stem on an existing lavender plant. Trace it down to where you notice a slight change in color to find the ideal spot for a cutting.

After taking cuttings, remove the bottom leaves and then poke the prepared cuttings into small pots. Each pot needs good quality, very damp compost. Then, place them in a warm, sheltered spot and keep them watered.

"After a few weeks, you'll notice they start to develop their own little root system," Joe reassures in the video. With some care, the clippings will grow into new plants for your garden or containers. Soon enough, Joe says you'll have "beautiful, fragrant flowers."

How it's helping

This simple propagation hack is a fantastic way to save money on buying new lavender plants.

It allows you to expand your garden for free. It's also an easy way to start gardening with fragrant plants that can enhance your outdoor space. Lavender is good for aromatherapy and culinary cooking, too.

Being a perennial plant, lavender brings health benefits for a long time. It can reduce anxiety, improve sleep and digestion, and offer pain relief.

Gardening itself provides many benefits for your mental and physical health. You'll reduce stress and gain a fulfilling connection with nature.

Joe's hack is also great for the environment. By propagating plants from cuttings, you reduce the demand for new plants. Plants from the store often come in plastic pots and need transportation.

Growing your own lavender helps create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators. Bees and butterflies, for example, support our food supply and local ecosystems' health.

This zero-waste gardening technique helps decrease our environmental impact.

Propagation reduces the need for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally-shipped plants and produce. Growing your own food has the same green, positive effect as well.

Anyone can enjoy beautiful, beneficial plants while creating a sustainable home and garden.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved Joe's clear instructions and the promise of endless lavender.

"This has been very helpful, thank you," one user commented.

Another suggested, "You can put cuttings in water until they take root."

"I took about 10 cuttings from my lavender and two grew," an excited gardener shared.

