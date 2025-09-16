Gardener shares side-by-side video comparison after trying out amazing hack: 'Plants of all kinds love it'

One gardener's simple experiment has TikTok viewers buzzing about a low-cost, eco-friendly way to give plants a boost.

Self-proclaimed homesteader Brittany (@allegedlybrittany) showed a comparison of her hydrangeas.

The bushes on one side were nourished with used coffee grounds as fertilizer, and those on the other side were left to grow without them.

The scoop

The video doesn't necessarily give a how-to, but the results give all the context needed. The hydrangeas fed with coffee grounds stood taller, bloomed bigger, and boasted more vibrant colors than their counterparts, a nice reminder that the best fertilizers could already be in your kitchen.

"The deepest blue I've ever seen," Brittany said in the caption.

Instead of tossing those leftover grounds into the trash, gardeners can easily sprinkle them into soil or mix them into compost. The process couldn't be simpler, and unlike chemical fertilizers, there's no long ingredient list or confusing instructions.

How it's helping

One of the biggest perks of making fertilizer from kitchen scraps is the money saved. Purchasing fertilizers can quickly add up, and some are not the best for the environment.

Beyond saving money, the payoff often shows up in the plants themselves. Coffee grounds are packed with nitrogen, a key nutrient plants need to grow strong leaves and support healthy flower development.

Healthier soils tend to yield larger blooms, stronger roots, and a more resilient garden overall. A handful of coffee grounds, or other common scraps like banana peels or eggshells, can help replenish nutrients and improve soil texture.

What everyone's saying

Folks loved how bright and vibrant the hydrangeas were.

"They are so beautiful," one person said.

A few commenters joked that the video is a visual representation of them before and after their morning coffee. Others shared some of the things they've found in their own kitchens to improve their soil.

"I recommend coffee grinds, Epsom salts, and banana peels," one TikToker wrote. "Plants of all kinds love it! Skip the Miracle-Gro."

Some even noted that Starbucks and other coffee shops give away their used coffee grounds, which is a great way to ensure something that is beneficial for the environment doesn't simply rot in a landfill.

Brittany's hydrangea experiment shows that sometimes the path to a thriving garden is as easy as recycling yesterday's coffee. With minimal effort, everyday scraps can become the secret ingredient to bigger blooms and a greener planet.

