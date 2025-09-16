Gardener captures video of beautiful visitors enjoying backyard plants: 'That's gorgeous'

Switching up your routine is valuable in life — from work to home to your backyard — as one gardener recently discovered.

In the r/gardening Reddit forum, the original poster shared a stunning video of vibrant Baltimore orioles poking around their flower pot and birdfeeder.

"I decided to try flowers other than petunias in my pots this year, they turned out amazing I think," the original poster wrote. In a comment, they added that they planted begonias, impatiens, and coleus.

Introducing a variety of plants to your garden or yard can have an impact in many ways. One is that if you plant native species suited to your gardening zone, as broken down by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you can save money on resources such as water, as well as time and effort on weeding and mowing. For example, according to the California Department of Water Resources, native plants can use 85% less water annually than a monoculture lawn.

Monoculture lawns, on the other hand, require plenty of extra water to keep them thriving, as well as pesticides and other chemicals, not to mention regular mowing. Planting native species or letting your yard become wild again reduces those problems while helping the environment.

And as the OP's video shows, plant variety attracts birds and other wildlife, many of which are pollinators. Pollinators are an invaluable part of many plants' life cycles, including billions of dollars worth of fruits and vegetables every year.

Being in a colorful yard or garden is also a pleasant experience, one that has proven mental health benefits.

People in the comments were wowed by the gardener's video, delighting in the birds' bright colors and activity among the flowers.

One person wrote: "Gosh that's gorgeous!"

"I live in Maryland, and have only ever seen one in the wild. How beautiful. Thank you for sharing this," another gushed.

