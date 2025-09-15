Experienced gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off plants: 'I never knew'

An unexpected flower can transform your garden into a self-sufficient pest eliminator. One experienced gardener, Lauren Bailey (@laurenbaileyy), explains why in a video posted to TikTok.

"Calendula is the world's best trap crop!" she wrote in the caption of the video about the magic of the flower.

The scoop

Calendula has a myriad of benefits. Its petals contain natural healing properties that help heal wounds, rashes, and burns by increasing blood flow and suppressing infections. It can also be used to reduce pain and inflammation. Meanwhile, they attract necessary pollinators that support your plants and improve the soil of your garden.

"It also works as a trap for pests," Lauren explained.

The stems of calendulas are sticky, which can trap pests such as aphids, nuisances that suck sap, stunting plant growth. Lauren uses these plants as companion plants, alongside her tomatoes, to protect them. She pulls up the plant to reveal all the aphids stuck to the stem of the plant, proving how well it works. As a bonus, the magic plant is beautiful.

How it's helping

Natural gardening has gained traction as a more effective, economically helpful, and environmentally sustainable alternative to inundating your garden with chemicals through harsh fertilizers and pesticides. To try natural gardening for yourself, plants like calendulas are good to have in mind.

Their soil-enhancing properties, combined with their natural pest-repellent abilities, can mean gardeners will never have to pick up chemical-ridden alternatives again.

Pesticides to control pests in your garden have long been marketed as a quick and easy way to get the job done. However, a slew of studies have shown that these can actually cause more harm than good. When used on your plants, the harmful toxins can seep into the soil, water, and air within your garden. Research has linked these toxins to worrying health concerns like skin irritation, cancer, neurological disorders, and even reproductive issues.

Further, pesticide damage has also been reported by gardeners. Chemicals in pesticides are not just toxic to humans, but to plants too, impacting the natural ways plants grow by reducing chlorophyll and photosynthesis. This damage is manifest through discoloration, abnormal plant growth, and even plant death.

Ultimately, this means gardeners are wasting money on pesticides meant to help their plants when they can be investing in sustainable, natural, and long-term options that fully benefit their garden.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were thankful to Lauren for telling them about the magic plant.

"Wow! I never knew that! I will definitely have to plant some when it's not so hot," wrote one commenter.

Another stated, "Magic plant — I need!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.