Shopper stunned after spotting unbelievable detail item at local yard sale: 'They didn't know what they had'

A lucky bargain shopper found a deal that left people in shock.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a Redditor shared photos of a high-demand piece of furniture they bought at a barn sale.

Three photos show a vintage Lane Acclaim round table with the signature stamp and stenciled serial number on the bottom — all for the eye-widening price of one dollar.

"They didn't know what they had," the OP wrote.

Known for its iconic cedar chests and mid-century modern designs, Lane Furniture is praised for its quality, American-made products that use high-quality materials. Similar Lane tables are being resold for $575 to $759 — considerably more than the single George Washington.

Unfortunately, well-made furniture of the past is almost impossible to find anymore without paying an arm and a leg for it. Affordable, quality furniture is a hot commodity.

That's why many people are trying their hands at secondhand shopping to score just that. It's a smart way to save money and find pieces that are meant to last.

One shopper found a beautiful vintage bench for $200 when they couldn't find anything online under $1,500. Another thrifter came across an antique couch for $525 that should have cost thousands. A unique mid-century modern sectional couch was purchased for a crazy deal of $100.

It just goes to show that resale shopping for furniture really pays off.

While finding unique and rare items is always the draw, thrifting is also great for discounts on everyday necessities. It's a sustainable way to shop that saves money and keeps items from ending up in landfills that are already overcrowded as it is.

Decomposing waste releases methane, a planet-heating gas that is 28 times more potent in warming potential than carbon dioxide, according to the EPA.

The iconic find was met with congratulations edged with green envy.

"Wow! That's an amazing find!" one comment exclaimed.

Another wrote, "Just need to refinish it! Steal."

"I am so jealous. Good furniture is not cheap these days," a third added.

