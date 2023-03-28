Shopper explains how they snagged an incredible mid-century modern couch for just $100: ‘Holy crap, this is a dream!’

One Redditor’s boyfriend managed to find a crazy good deal on an old-school sectional, bringing in a blast from the past for a mere $100.

“We were the second party to inquire — luckily the first people never showed up to pick it up! We just finished fully cleaning it and [restuffing] the seat cushions,” they explain in the post title.

Judging from the photos, the restuffing did wonders to make the couch feel like it was made yesterday. That effort, plus a thorough cleaning, has clearly infused this vintage furniture set with new life for years to come.

When it comes to thrifting, sometimes it pays to have a bit of an imagination, as a great find may not always look its best at first glance. There are incredible finds like this one, but because they need a little bit of work to reach their true potential, they often get overlooked or even thrown away. Envisioning what secondhand products could be, and thinking of clever (or inexpensive) ways to get them to that potential, will go a long way toward a rewarding and fun thrifting hobby.

One of the top comments reads, “Sad for me, happy for you. I saw this on the marketplace and didn’t buy it because I thought it might need way more work…. Glad it found a place where it’s appreciated!”

This just goes to show that sometimes the difference between a good thrift and a bad one is hard work and not necessarily luck.

Either way, the comments section was effusive with praise about the find and restoration. “Holy crap!! THIS IS A DREAM!!!” one Redditor exclaims, while another says, “WHAT A GEM. Great find.”

