Homeowner seeks help after discovering landscaping issue left behind by previous owner: 'I'm sure it's not great for the tree as is'

Moving into a new home is the perfect opportunity for people to make the space their own. For one homeowner, that unfortunately meant dealing with a problematic landscaping choice.

"This is how the landscaping was when we moved in," the homeowner shared on Reddit in the r/Minnesota_Gardening community. "... I'm sure it's not great for the tree as is. How far back should I get it for now until I can remove it all?"

Two images reveal a gorgeous tree surrounded by landscape fabric and rocks. Interestingly, the rest of the yard in the background of the second photo is overwhelmingly traditional grass turf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Multiple commenters confirmed to the original poster that rocks weren't great for the tree's health. Unlike natural mulches, they don't add nutrients to the earth, and they can become hot in the summer and harm tree roots, according to Good Nature Organic Lawn Care.

"Removing the rock is going to be a long and tedious process, but so very worth it. Just start by raking it back from the base of the tree and work outwards," one person recommended.

Meanwhile, using landscaping fabric is a costly mistake that more than one home gardener has regretted. The material generally contains nonbiodegradable plastics, contaminating the soil with harmful chemicals. They also aren't a particularly effective form of weed control.

Native plants, on the other hand, make pollinators happy, which protects our food supply. Rewilded yards also don't need expensive fertilizers because the plants are suited to their environment.

While the OP didn't inquire about their turf, there are affordable options that could be enticing after they tackle the tree situation. Switching to a natural lawn by seeding with clover, for example, would also reduce maintenance costs while supporting the local ecosystem.

For now, the OP said they plan to start small by focusing on removing the rocks. Next up, though, is the removal of the fabric.

"Wood chips would be the best move after taking out everything," one person suggested, reassuring the OP that removing both items would help the tree.

"Mulch is the way!" another commenter encouraged. "Just remember you want a donut of mulch not a volcano, leave some space at the base of the tree to prevent rot."

