Homeowner warns against common landscaping practice after learning laborious lesson themselves: 'Most people have absolutely no idea'

Reddit's most seasoned landscapers want you to say no to landscaping fabric and yes to natural gardening solutions.

A Redditor recently took to r/landscaping to rant about the downsides of using plastic landscaping fabric to control weeds. Their frustration stemmed from the material, which doesn't biodegrade and stunts plant growth.

"I've had to redo lots of landscaping… and this s*** is the worst," they wrote in a comment. "At best, it works well for a few years. But of course, over time, dirt and organic matter finds its way in. Seeds find their way in. Dirt washes in (which I think is what happened here). The fabric can't possibly stop that. And yet, it stays in place for years afterwards and is a huge pain to remove."

For homeowners who want beautiful, eco-friendly yards, plastic landscaping fabric isn't a long-term answer. When installed, it initially suppresses weeds, but it can't stop windblown seeds and runoff dirt from accumulating.

Trapped below plastic for years, seeds will still grow. The fabric indefinitely prevents proper soil health and plant growth.

The original poster suggested cardboard as a better temporary weed barrier that will break down. Easier, less expensive, and more sustainable longer-term options also exist.

Choices such as mulch or wood chips act as natural weed blockers and slowly enrich the soil as they decompose. Once established, native groundcovers or low-maintenance perennials outcompete weeds.

Skipping the fabric opens up savings opportunities, too. At $40 per 100-foot roll, the cost adds up, and the post's comment section confirmed most homeowners later pay big bucks again to remove the poorly aging plastic.

Choosing sustainable landscaping is a lifestyle change that builds a healthier future from the ground up. Start by saying no to landscaping fabric and its false promises. Natural, money-conscious solutions better serve our homes and planet.

Reddit's legion of gardeners shared their frustrating stories of landscaping fabric's failing over time.

One commenter wrote: "I bought a house in December and have been slowly ripping out the plastic. Last weekend I found peonies that were trying to come up under the plastic."

"There are times and places where fabric is useful," another said, "but most people have absolutely no idea what they're doing."

