  • Home Home

Homeowner concerned after noticing troubling detail in landscaper's yard work: 'Is this normal?'

"Has anyone else seen this [before]?"

by Jenny Allison
"Has anyone else seen this [before]?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner was in for an unpleasant surprise after taking a closer look at some landscaping work done on their yard.

They posted photos of the situation in the subreddit r/landscaping, where they explained: "We have some landscapers doing work on our yard. I noticed they laid down a fabric that doesn't seem water permeable under the mulch. This fabric is similar to tarp material."

"Has anyone else seen this [before]?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Has anyone else seen this [before]?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Their close-up photos of the material show what appears to be a weave of plastic fibers. 

"Is this normal?" they asked. "Has anyone else seen this material?"

Many people knew the fabric immediately, and they all issued the same warning: It's no good.

While this type of material has been marketed as a way to smother unwanted weeds, most gardeners will warn to be careful what you wish for. Because when the fabric is this thick, it tends to kill out just about everything.

Watch now: Expert explains why 'Google Street View' messaging works better than 'Google Earth' messaging

"I wouldn't lay this anywhere where you want to have plants growing in the future," one person advised.

Another echoed the sentiment, warning, "Pull that away from the trees. That will kill them in no time!"

Even the word "fabric" is misleading, considering that the material is, in fact, plastic. Because it's nearly impermeable, water often pools on top of it, leading to rot.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This stuff is garbage," one commenter said. "It kills plants. Once I pulled up a section and the amount of mold underneath was insane. I needed a shovel to scoop it out. No wonder it smelled so bad."

Not only that, but as the material sheds microplastics over time, they make their way back into plants — which, in turn, are often consumed by both animals and humans. This is particularly worrying for people who grow vegetables in the same soil as landscaping plastic, but it's worrying either way.

Microplastics have already been found in common food items like tea bags and pigs, and scientists worry that they pose a number of health threats, particularly over time.

Instead, a yard that's plastic-free and rich with native plants can keep homeowners — and their local ecosystem — healthy and thriving for years.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x