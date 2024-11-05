Gardener warned against making potentially disastrous decision: 'The stuff should be outlawed'

A gardener reexamining their decision to use landscaping fabric as weed control was met with overwhelming support on Reddit after asking whether they should ditch the material.

"Weed cloth under mulch? Good or bad?" they asked in the r/gardening community, explaining that they have had an anti-weed mat topped with mulch around their azaleas for about seven years. "I was thinking of removing the mat this spring to give the soil some nutrients. Not sure if that's a good idea, or if I will be dealing with a bunch of weeds and will regret that decision?"

Other Redditors were united in their distaste of landscaping fabrics, which are generally ineffective and made from plastic-based synthetic material. For people growing their own food, having toxic chemicals leach into their garden may be of particular concern.

"The landscape fabric just turns into really persistent plastic waste in your dirt and does nothing to stop weeds," one commenter wrote. "The stuff should be outlawed."

"I haaaate weed cloth/landscaping fabric. Just a nightmare. Not worth it," another commenter said, suggesting ground-cover plants as a form of weed control.

Clover, for example, is a popular choice for low-maintenance natural lawns that come with weed-fighting benefits, according to lawn technology company Wright.

The resilient plant also supports pollinators, whose populations have declined partly due to habitat loss and exposure to chemical pesticides. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one-third of the food we eat relies on these creatures.

Other plastic-free methods include repurposing cardboard as a weed suppression mat. Instead of shedding microplastics, the biodegradable material can improve nutrient levels in the soil as it breaks down, per the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"Cardboard works better [than fabric], the plain stuff," one commenter affirmed.

"The cardboard will decompose and add fertility to your soil," another agreed. "Just say no to landscape fabric!"

