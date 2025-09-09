Resident shares photo of frustrating landscaping mistake in neighborhood: 'Sweet lord have mercy'

A Redditor stumbled upon a shocking landscaping decision and shared a photo with the r/arborists community to get its reaction.

"I think these trees need more mulch," the original poster sarcastically remarked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Besides looking ridiculous, excessive mulch can retain enough moisture to be a habitat for harmful pests, negatively impacting tree health. If pressed right against a tree, that moisture can wear down the bark and introduce infection.

Sadly, this habit of "mulch volcanoes" has led to trees dying altogether. Experts constantly voice warnings about the practice.

If the mulch is covering the base of the trunk, there are even more problems. This area, called the root flare, is a vital region for oxygen exchange in a tree.

By suffocating the root flare, roots will grow into the mulch in order to find oxygen. Roots that come up that close to the trunk will eventually strangle the trunk as it grows in thickness. This is called a girdling root, and it can pose serious threats to tree health.

Trees provide loads of benefits, even in urban environments. They cool the area and reduce heat island effects thanks to shade and transpiration. Their deep root structures help prevent soil erosion and mitigate flood conditions. Mature trees also sequester carbon and improve local air quality.

Best of all, studies show simply spending time around trees is good for mental health. Another study suggests that all of these benefits add up to $4.5 billion in benefits annually in the U.K. alone.

Needless to say, trees are an indispensable addition to a healthy wild yard, but their presence depends on sensible care strategies.

Reddit commenters were flabbergasted by the amount of mulch being used in the original poster's picture.

"Sweet lord have mercy," said the top-voted comment.

"Or does the mulch need more tree?" joked another.

