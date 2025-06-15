Gardening expert speaks out on major flaws of commonly used product: 'A hill I would die on'

Instagram user Liz Sinclair (@aster.lupine) is yet another gardening influencer who has spoken out against landscape fabric.

In a video posted to her account, she pointed out all of the major flaws she saw with this common gardening tool.

"This is a hill I would die on," she wrote.

Landscape fabric is a decades-old landscaping tool that covers the soil in one's garden and is supposedly meant to give the garden or landscape a clean look.

As Liz pointed out in the caption of her video, the negative effects of using landscape fabric far outweigh the good.

"The weeds will just grow on top of or through the fabric or weed barrier eventually," she explained. "Also, it keeps the soil underneath from being fed and can prevent the flow of water."

Liz is absolutely right about this, as numerous landscapers and gardeners have shared stories of experiencing similar results. Landscape fabric doesn't work and ends up being a waste of money.

Another reason not to use these fabrics that Liz didn't mention is the fact that microplastics in the fabric can seep into the soil and be damaging to the entire surrounding area.

To prevent your yard from being littered with microplastics and unhealthy soil, we recommend ditching landscape fabric. As Liz said, planting a thick layer of mulch with regular weeding is the healthiest thing you can do for your garden.

If you want to go above and beyond, we suggest rewilding your yard. Native plants save homeowners both time and money. They don't require all of the resources and maintenance that non-natives do, reducing your water and service bills and saving you time. As an added bonus, they create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators which help protect our food supply.

Switching to a natural lawn is a great way to ensure that native plant and grass species flourish where they belong, eliminating invasive and damaging organisms. Even a partial lawn replacement with options like clover or buffalo grass can help homeowners and the environment.

The comment section under Liz's post sounded off on why they also believe landscape fabric should never be used.

"I will die on that hill with you!" one user commented.

"I removed mine under my pine tree this year. The tree is thriving with lots of new growth," another user added. "Best decision I've made in the garden this year."

