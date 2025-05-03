Landscaper issues warning after sharing consequences of dangerous yard feature: 'Does nothing good'

"It's like the gift that keeps showing up year after year."

Planting season is nearly in full swing, and as folks begin prepping their yards for gardening and summer fun, a Reddit user shared some illustrative photos to remind fellow gardeners about the unpleasant consequences of one popular garden center item: landscaping fabric.

On r/landscaping, a Redditor cautioned other users that "weed fabric does nothing good," alongside striking images of some then-recently unearthed landscaping fabric.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Four photographs accompanied the post, each depicting a swath of the controversial product covered in weeds.

In a comment alongside the images, they asserted that landscaping fabric serves one primary purpose — efficiently giving "weeds a place to root into."

The original poster was certainly not alone in disdaining landscaping fabric, as several commenters chimed in with their own complaints about its many perils.

One person sardonically called it the "gift that keeps showing up year after year" — reporting that they continue to unearth long-buried landscape fabric "after owning the house for over 10 years."

Their experience was not uncommon among new homeowners, which is unsurprising. Landscaping fabric is frequently made from petroleum-derived plastic or polyester, and while it can disintegrate over time, it doesn't "break down" like organic materials do.

In fact, several users reported contending with long-forgotten landscaping fabric, trading horror stories about the lawn catastrophes they unwittingly discovered after moving into a new home. One lamented spending "hours ripping this stuff out of the garden, where it's now tangled with all the weeds!"

That comment drew several more describing what one person called a "lasagne of doom" — layers of landscape fabric silently lurking under their lawns. Another bemoaned that "the fabric just disintegrates as you pull it, so you can only get one little piece at a time," making its removal time-consuming and highly unpleasant.

A top comment on the post talked about how the costs of landscaping fabric continue to add up over time, as evidenced by their wife's recurring Amazon purchases. After the needless expense inspired them to switch to biodegradable cardboard, they said they "never looked back."

Cardboard is a fantastic alternative to landscape fabric, both eco-friendly and wallet-friendly, and broader landscaping trends like clover lawns are steadily gaining in popularity, too.

Switching to a native lawn can reduce water costs by over $200 a year, as well as encourage pollinators — which aren't just a boon for individual gardeners, but a crucial part of our food chain.

With what we know about the many downsides of landscaping fabric, it's no surprise Redditors are eschewing it in droves. If you're rethinking your outdoor space, our guides on rewilding your yard and upgrading to a native lawn provide approaches that save time, money, and protect local pollinators.

