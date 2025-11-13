Landlord sees instant backlash after setting up ridiculous expectation for new tenants: 'That is actually a hazard'

A landlord turned to Reddit to see if one of their expectations for their new tenant was acceptable. What they quickly found out is that it was "unreasonable" at best, and potentially dangerous.

This discussion happened on the r/Landlord subreddit. The OP, a landlord, said they oversee an apartment where the gas stove doesn't always ignite on its own.

"Is it reasonable to expect that tenants can ignite with a (provided) long stem lighter or would you replace it?" they asked.

The answers were swift and resounding: No, it is not reasonable. And although many said that the entire stove didn't necessarily have to be replaced, the commenters generally agreed that, at the very least, it needed to be repaired.

"That's just as dangerous as having a pilot light go out," one commenter wrote. "You're risking the gas building up while the tenant tries to light it or (even worse) they forget the gas is on."

One other option is to avoid the pitfalls of gas altogether and instead use a cleaner, safer induction cooktop.

As this thread highlights, gas stoves pose several possible dangers. The toxic fumes they emit make air quality worse and can increase the risk of health issues like asthma. And if gas gets left on or unattended, it could lead to devastating explosions.

With induction, those risks are eliminated. Instead of burning dirty energy to generate heat, induction cooktops transfer an electromagnetic current to cookware. This method is more energy-efficient, resulting in faster cooking and lower monthly bills, and keeps the cooktop itself cool to the touch, making it safer and easier to clean than other stoves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Induction cooktops are also more affordable than you may think, thanks in large part to $840 in available federal incentives.

And even if you rent — say, from a landlord who wants you to use a lighter to ignite your gas stove — you can still take advantage of induction cooking. Plug-in induction burners put this remarkable technology into a compact package that can easily fit on a countertop. Even better, these burners start at just $50.

By getting such a burner, these tenants could avoid having to light their stove themselves, a practice that commenters in this thread called "completely unacceptable".

"That is actually a hazard that can become a liability," one commenter wrote. "It won't pass an occupancy inspection in my area."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.