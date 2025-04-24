Stunned homeowner issues warning after kitchen explosion: 'I don't really know what to do'

Millions of households in the United States use gas stoves, but they're not always the best or the safest option.

A Reddit user shared their experience of a gas stove explosion in the r/answers subreddit.

"My gas stove ended up exploding when I turned it on," the original poster explained. "I don't really know what to do."

Fellow Redditors shared their own close calls with gas stoves. They also chimed in with practical advice, insights, and warnings about the hidden risks of gas appliances.

One user pointed out that if the OP had the stove on but there was no flame, then the gas was just coming out and filling the air instead of burning away.

"When you then tried to turn the stove on again, you made a spark (what it's supposed to do) that ignited the cloud of gas around the stove, creating the explosion," they said. They added that if something like this happens again, it's best to turn the stove off and make sure that the room is properly aired out.

While stove explosions are rare, the event highlights a more common but less visible threat: carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Gas stoves can produce CO, an odorless, colorless gas that's deadly even at low levels. Unlike smoke or gas you can smell, CO is undetectable without a proper alarm.

Excessive exposure to this gas can cause severe illness or death. More than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Switching to safer electric alternatives like induction stoves can eliminate the risk of CO poisoning while also improving air quality. A study published in the Energy Research & Social Science journal, shared by ScienceDirect, found that switching from gas to electric can reduce indoor nitrogen dioxide pollution by more than 50%.

Moreover, gas stoves leak methane gas, a polluting gas that contributes to the overheating of the planet.

Switching to a portable induction cooktop can help. If you can't switch to electric alternatives immediately, check all your fuel-burning appliances to ensure they're properly installed and maintained, install a carbon monoxide detector, and make sure the area is well-ventilated when using the stove.

"You'll be alright OP, just air out the room and be sure to check after every light," one Redditor suggested.

"Never, EVER, try to ignite a gas appliance if you have noticed it has not been set alight for a while," another Redditor emphasized.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.