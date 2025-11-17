Major utility company launches lucrative 'matching rebate program' to help homeowners upgrade HVACs: 'The ... rebate will be automatically applied'

A new partnership in Washington state is giving homeowners a powerful new reason to make the switch to clean, efficient heating.

According to The Journal of Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater, Puget Sound Energy and the city of Lacey have teamed up to launch the 2025 Matching Rebate Program, which offers up to $8,000 in total rebates for qualifying residents who replace their gas heating systems with high-efficiency electric heat pumps.

Announced Oct. 17, the program pairs PSE's $4,000 Fuel Switching Heat Pump rebate with a $4,000 match from the city as part of their Climate Action Plan.

The combined incentive is available to income-qualified applicants currently using natural gas furnaces, boilers, or wall heaters. Homeowners will only have to file one application via PSE's online portal.





"There is no additional application for the Lacey match; the matching rebate will be automatically applied to customers who meet the requirements," the city stated, per JOLT.

Heating and cooling account for a major share of household energy costs, often taking up half of a home's annual utility bills. Replacing older gas systems with an efficient electric heat pump is one of the best ways to lower those bills and reduce pollution at the same time.

Heat pumps work year-round, providing both heating and cooling, and can use much less energy than a traditional HVAC system. Trusted brands like Mitsubishi make it easy to find the best option for any home, from cost-effective, mini-split systems to full central units that blend performance and comfort.

Beyond the savings on regular utility costs, homeowners might also qualify for federal tax credits and rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act. Many of these incentives are set to expire at the end of the year, however, making now the time to act.

Finding the right system or installer can seem daunting, but tools from Mitsubishi can connect homeowners with trained professionals in its trusted network who can assess your home's energy needs and ensure the proper installation, maximizing your long-term savings and performance.

For Lacey residents, the Fuel Switching Heat Pump Program applications are open through Dec. 19.

