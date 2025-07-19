"Most kids want to move out as soon as possible."

Based on a Reddit throwback post, it appears that keeping up with the Kardashians was already a challenge at a young age. The post features several photos of the sprawling McMansion a 17-year-old Kylie Jenner bought.

"Buying a house at 17 is truly the craziest thing ever," said one commenter. Another one added, "She was ready to get OUT."

From a three-minute flight in a private jet to her lavish teen home, Kylie keeps social media tongues wagging green not so much with jealousy, but environmental concern. While there's nothing wrong with enjoying a big home, some of these McMansions are over the top in ways that waste materials and land.

One billionaire's land clearing was so massive that it prompted the Winnetka Village Council to consider protections for the lakefront bluffs.

However, Kylie isn't the only one from the family to raise concerns. Khloé Kardashian's supermarket-like pantry earned praise for its organization, but some were concerned about potentially wasting food due to overstocking.

Plus, the wall-to-wall pink carpeting installation just for her little one's birthday party didn't earn Kim any new fans.

All McMansion waste isn't so obvious until bills start arriving. In 2021, the average annual electricity consumption for a U.S. residential utility customer was 10,632 kilowatt-hours (kWh), an average of about 886 kWh per month, according to the EIA.

What about the lawn on some of these spaces? Clearing too much land removes vegetation that creates oxygen, absorbs carbon, and provides homes for pollinators.

On the other hand, keeping a massive monoculture lawn can waste water and create lots of emissions from the mowing, which is likely to take all weekend to complete. At least some native plants and trees can offset that.

However, there's still hope for those who need a McMansion lifestyle. Anyone can make a large home more sustainable with eco-friendly home decor brands.

Avoid an electric bill that competes with your mortgage by considering solar. Solar increases a home's energy efficiency while potentially bringing down an electric bill to $0. Kardashians and non-influencers alike should contact EnergySage for more info. EnergySage is a free resource that provides vetted solar quotes that can save you up to $10,000 in installation expenses.

One person was sympathetic to Kylie's teen home choice. The commenter reasoned, "Most kids want to move out as soon as possible. It's just usually into a [expletive] apartment with a couple of roommates."

