Photo of Khloe Kardashian’s ludicrous home sparks outrage online: ‘I really don’t get the allure of this family’

If the apocalypse were to happen tomorrow, Khloe Kardashian might outlast us all.

A photo of the celebrity’s fully stocked and neatly organized pantry made its rounds on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, highlighting the disparity in food security between the wealthy and the average person.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pantry looked nicer than most grocery stores, with one person commenting, “I thought this was an airport store.”

Each type of item — which included dry noodles, jars of pickles, hot sauce, salad dressings, cookies, canned goods, chips, and more — was placed in its own dish, jar, or basket.

The top row had lines of serving platters, presumably for cakes and hors d’oeuvres, while the shelf below had storage bins. One bin was even labeled “backstock Ziploc.” Meanwhile, the back row had everything a baker could ever need for desserts, such as flour, sugar, and sprinkles.

While overstocking wouldn’t be as problematic so long as everything were consumed, the wasteful practice continues to be a prevalent issue.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to Feeding America, 38% of food in this country goes unsold or uneaten — equivalent to about 149 billion meals worth $444 billion.

The impact is twofold, as not only are there 44 million people in the United States facing hunger, but the trashed food is an inefficient use of resources that contributes to the planet’s overheating.

Per the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste is the “single most common material landfilled and incinerated“ in the country, and “more than 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from landfilled food waste result from activities prior to disposal, including production, transport, processing, and distribution.”

Once in a landfill, food waste degrades and emits methane, a greenhouse gas 28 times more effective than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

“It’s probably bigger than my entire apartment,” one user quipped of Kardashian’s pantry.

“I really don’t get the allure of this family. Like so wasteful and boring,” another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.