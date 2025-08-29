Shopper stunned after stumbling upon appliance at local thrift store: 'I'm jealous'

Thrifting isn't just about saving money — it's about the thrill of uncovering hidden gems.

From vintage furniture to retro fashion, secondhand shopping can turn up treasures you'd never expect. One lucky thrifter just proved that point, scoring a KitchenAid stand mixer in a gorgeous green hue for just $16.

Considering that a new KitchenAid mixer retails for around $499, this secondhand score came in at more than 96% off the retail price. And, yes, the appliance was fully functional. In fact, the new owner made a batch of maple snickerdoodles soon after purchasing to ensure it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter identified the mixer color as an Avocado Cream hue, which appears to be discontinued by KitchenAid. That makes the find all the more sweet.

"Great find, especially because it looks to be an older model and will last for a long time," one commenter wrote. "I love the color too!"

"Beautiful color and amazing price," another commenter added. "I'm jealous!"

Thrifting at secondhand stores, yard sales, or estate sales isn't just about the thrill of finding treasures like a sought-after KitchenAid mixer — it's also a sustainable and budget-friendly alternative to buying new.

Every time you thrift, you help keep perfectly good clothing, furniture, and household items out of landfills, reduce the demand for new manufacturing, and save money. And you may even find rare kitchen staples that make others envious.

The popularity of thrifting is on the rise, especially among younger generations. And more people are catching on. The Association of Resale Professionals reports that 62% of Gen Z and millennial shoppers search secondhand before buying new. And the savings add up, too. According to CouponFollow, thrifters save an average of $1,700 each year by choosing pre-owned products.

So next time you're shopping for everything from clothing to kitchen appliances, check out a thrift store. Not only will you save money and reduce waste, but you might also stumble across your own once-in-a-lifetime find — like a KitchenAid mixer worth bragging about online.

